When Terrence Malick shows up on the set of a film (after taking his usual extended hiatus), he doesn't shoot images with a camera — he paints. This may sound pretentious, but take one look at his films, and you'll be gobsmacked by the beauty of his shots of nature and the graceful movements of his actors. While it's obvious that the Malickian style is a blessing to the art of cinema, the writer-director divides audiences and critics with his transcendentalist stories about the meaning of life and humanity's philosophical existence with the outside world. The line was drawn between Malick obsessives and skeptics with his second film, Days of Heaven, a drama about a pair of wistful farmers in the early 20th century that is so beautifully crafted, it distracts you from recognizing that it also features a career-best performance by Richard Gere.

Terrence Malick Captures the Golden Hour in the Beautiful 'Days of Heaven'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Terrence Malick's debut film, Badlands, the Martin Sheen-Sissy Spacek lovers-on-the-run crime drama, is relatively straightforward and minimalist in its narrative construction and style. With Days of Heaven, the Texas-born director would unleash his signature brand of filmmaking, accompanied by a litany of Golden Hour shots of the sky. The film, about a farm laborer, Bill (Gere), convincing his lover, Abby (Brooke Adams), to fall in love with their ill boss, The Farmer (Sam Shepard), to claim his fortune, would be Malick's last film for twenty years, mysteriously going off-the-grid until returning mightily with his meditative World War II epic, The Thin Red Line. Bill's conniving ways manifest into unforeseen biblical consequences for the local community. Days of Heaven is a fable about the American Dream and the treacherous fate of trying to break out of a downtrodden life.

While not to dismiss the rich thematic undertones of the film, Days of Heaven thrives on the foundation of its jaw-dropping, dream-like painterly vision of rural America. Likely to the dismay of his cast and crew, Malick shot the majority of the film during the brief Golden Hour window, which created an endless array of mesmerizing images but made for a troubling and extended production. Despite its short runtime and concise plot, Days of Heaven has the looseness of a nature documentary, and according to cinematographer Nestor Almendros, the film was "not a rigidly prepared film." The heavily improvisational filming style took a toll on Almendros, who later departed the film and was replaced by Haskell Wexler. Still, shooting the movie in this confined period was no walk in the park, but Malick's crew, which also included acclaimed production designer Jack Fisk, transcended the art form. Malick's otherworldly visual aesthetic — peaking with the astonishing locust swarm — evokes the simultaneous virtuosity of the open field and the inherent loneliness and separation between the lowly laborers and the wealthy.

Richard Gere Is a Drifter Longing for a Better Future in 'Days of Heaven'

Close

On the cusp of his rise to becoming a major movie star with American Gigolo and An Officer and a Gentleman, Richard Gere gave his most soulful performance to date in Days of Heaven as a farmer acting more like a con artist. After fleeing from Chicago due to inadvertently killing his boss at a steel factory, Bill persuades Abby to pose as his sister to deter gossip about their lack of marital status. In this film that expresses so much innate beauty with its visual language, Gere, with a searing internal intensity, conveys fleeting romanticism as he watches his girlfriend fall for The Farmer's sincerity and deeply felt consideration of life as death lurks around the corner. Gere, a traditionally handsome, clean-cut movie star, can be a bland source of drama without proper care, but Malick uses his likeness as a canvas to gaze at the mystery of the world.

The gorgeous natural-light cinematography, authentically rich production design, and luscious visual aesthetic were unanimously praised in 1978, but Terrence Malick's script was a source of divisiveness. Skeptical critics shared the notion that, in the film, "the story becomes secondary to the visuals," as Monica Eng wrote in the Chicago Tribune. Malick's harshest critics are quick to dismiss his films as self-indulgent and pompous, which is a product of his preference for reserved subtext. Many films are perhaps too focused on visual style, but Days of Heaven's thematic undertones are in complete lockstep with the breathtaking photography. If the burning passion of the love triangle feels cold and distant, especially against the backdrop of such pretty visuals, it's because it mirrors Bill and Abby's alienation as drifters. Days of Heaven has stood the test of time because it's more than just a spectacle-driven appreciation of nature. With Terrence Malick, the beauty of his films can't always be analyzed empirically, but anytime you watch his movies, you know you're experiencing a masterpiece.

Days of Heaven is available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+