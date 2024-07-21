As long as you're willing to look past the odd dud or two, especially something like Movie 43 (which, to be fair, many great actors appeared in), Richard Gere has a rather impressive filmography. He’s been working steadily since finding early success back in the 1970s, and has generally remained a high-profile and in-demand actor throughout that time, with many of his films seeing him in the lead role, too.

Gere has generally managed to shine in a few different genres as well, having the kind of screen presence necessary to do many types of movies justice. What follows is a rundown on some of his very best films, starting with those that are pretty good and/or a bit overlooked, and ending with those that can be considered all-time greats.

10 'An Officer and a Gentleman' (1982)

Director: Taylor Hackford

Image via Paramount Pictures

Feeling like a bit of a cinematic relic, An Officer and a Gentleman is old-fashioned now, and probably even felt a little bit old-fashioned in 1982, but some slack can be cut for something 40+ years old. Richard Gere plays a man named Zack Mayo, with the film following him as he clashes with a Gunnery Sergeant while training to become a navy pilot, all the while also falling in love with a factory worker.

It's about balancing a relationship and a difficult training process, and so it’s quite simple, really: a movie about having a work-life balance, in a way. Gere is dependably good in the lead role, but was perhaps overshadowed by his co-stars, with Debra Winger earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and Louis Gossett Jr. winning for Best Supporting Actor.

Watch on Max

9 'The Cotton Club' (1984)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Close

The Cotton Club doesn’t have the best of reputations, but it’s better than some give it credit for, and certainly better than people gave it credit for at the time of its release. A lesser Francis Ford Coppola movie is still worth watching, after all, with this one containing enough compelling elements to be worthwhile. The great cast also helps, because The Cotton Club stars the likes of Gere, Diane Lane, Bob Hoskins, James Remar, and even Nicolas Cage.

The film largely takes place at the titular Cotton Club in Harlem, following various characters – many of them criminals in one way or another – interacting and having all sorts of conflicts. It’s a bit of a gangster film, and a bit of a crime movie, all at once, and for all its flaws, it’s undeniable that there’s a high level of passion behind it all (Coppola’s always been a very sincere filmmaker, after all).

Watch on Tubi

8 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Director: Garry Marshall

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Though it might fall apart a bit if you analyze it too thoroughly, Pretty Woman does undoubtedly work as a fluffy and lightweight romantic comedy, enough to where you can understand its popularity. It’s about as fantastical as a rom-com set in the “real world” can get, being about a millionaire finding himself falling in love with a prostitute who’s not nearly as well-off, but does still look like Julia Roberts.

You can resist a movie like Pretty Woman if you want, or you can give yourself over to the cheesy and/or dated elements, maybe even the parts that are a little uncomfortable. It could well be one of those “you can’t make this today” kinds of movies, but you could make it in the 1990s, and they did, and a lot of people liked it (and still do).

Pretty Woman Release Date March 23, 1990 Director Garry Marshall Cast Richard Gere , Julia Roberts , Ralph Bellamy , Jason Alexander , Laura San Giacomo , alex hyde-white Runtime 119

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Rhapsody in August' (1991)

Director: Akira Kurosawa