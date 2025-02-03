There are certainly many great actors that have never been nominated for Academy Awards, but the fact that Richard Gere still has never been recognized is quite ridiculous. Beyond the fact that Gere has given many Oscar-worthy performances, including his incredible role last year in Paul Schrader’s drama Oh, Canada, he has also been at the center of many films that were met with serious acclaim by the industry. Few would argue that Gere didn’t deserve a Best Actor nomination along with his Pretty Woman co-star, Julia Roberts, or alongside his Primal Fear nemesis, Edward Norton. However, it is very surprising that Gere was snubbed for his performances in An Officer and a Gentleman and Chicago, as he had to watch nearly all of his co-stars be recognized.

Richard Gere Was Overlooked for ‘An Officer and a Gentleman'

An Officer and a Gentleman has been praised as one of the greatest romantic dramas of all-time, as it tells a powerful story about how the military recruit Zack Mayo (Gere) falls in love with the factory worker Paula Pokrifki (Debra Winger) as he trains under the no-nonsense drill instructor Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley (Louis Gossett Jr.). Gossett Jr. made history, and deservedly so, as the first African-American actor to ever win the Best Supporting Actor prize for his scene-stealing performance, and Winger snuck into the Best Actress race for what is certainly one of the most emotional roles of her career. The fact that Gere did not also get in feels like an oversight; he shares so many scenes with both Winger and Gossett Jr. that make their performances even better, and helps land the film on a powerful note.

Gere did much more subtle work in An Officer and a Gentleman than what the Oscars tend to recognize, as the ceremony loves to award actors for “transformative” performances, especially if they are in a biopic. Although Gere certainly did have to train physically in order to pull off all the grueling military training scenes, his real power in the film was the ability to showcase a man who is coming to grips with his future. Zack is caught between his fear of becoming his father and the pressure to live up to the standards of the army, and has hints at a happier future in the rare moments he gets to spend with Paula. The simple acts of dignity and compassion that Zack shows to his fellow army recruits are incredibly powerful, and would not have worked nearly as well had Gere not been meticulous in his approach.

Richard Gere Was Shockingly Snubbed for ‘Chicago'