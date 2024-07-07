The Big Picture Richard Gere is best known for his work in Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Chicago.

The Academy Awards are undoubtedly Hollywood's biggest night, routinely filled with snubs and surprises as we recognize the best performances of the year. Over the many decades it's been on the air, the Oscars have also dealt with their fair share of controversy. Whether it's Warren Beatty's La La Land mix-up, a streaker interrupting David Niven's presentation, Rob Lowe's duet from the depths of hell, or the recent and bizarre Will Smith/Chris Rock slap, the Oscars have no shortage of shocking moments. One of the more shocking controversies that has stemmed from the renowned ceremony, however, isn't typically talked about. So, let's dig in to why Pretty Woman star Richard Gere was banned from the Oscars for ten years.

Richard Gere Is No Stranger to Controversy

Richard Gere has been a popular member of the movie business for years, with movies such as Chicago, Primal Fear, Days of Heaven, and, of course, Pretty Woman, being top of mind when audiences hear his name. Gere became known for his charming, debonair characters, typically playing "the gentleman type," with one of the most famous examples being his role as Zack Mayo in An Officer and a Gentleman.

However, though the part is often considered one of his best, drama behind the scenes was one of Gere's earliest controversies. In an interview, Gere admitted he clashed with both Debra Winger and Louis Gossett Jr., his costars in the film. While his feud with Winger was surprising to audiences, as the two had remarkable chemistry, his on-set controversy with Gossett Jr. got physical. Gere said, "I love Lou, but Lou didn’t work as hard as me to learn the karate... I got a little frustrated with him once and I actually clocked him in the gut." Gossett Jr. responded by walking off-set.

Another controversy occurred in 2007. While attending an HIV Awareness event in New Delhi, India, Gere kissed actress Shilpa Shetty on stage. Outside the oddity of his unexpected behavior, the government proclaimed that the kiss broke the country's "public obscenity" law. According to CBS News, "Under Indian law, a person convicted of public obscenity faces up to three months in prison, a fine, or both." While Gere did not face any repercussions at first, Shetty became the target of public scrutiny. Eventually, arrest warrants were issued for both Shetty and Gere, though they would be dropped a year later. Shetty, however, would combat charges for some time. The charges were finally dropped 15 years later. On the home front, however, Gere had perhaps his biggest controversy yet when he was banned from the Academy Awards.

The 'Pretty Woman' Actor Went Off Script at the 1993 Oscars

Gere's Oscar controversy began in 1993. According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Gere was a presenter at the 1993 ceremony. In a year dominated by Clint Eastwood's mega-hit, Unforgiven, Gere was to list the nominees for Best Art Direction. But the award winner (Howard's End) would have to wait, as Gere's speech took an unexpected detour. Gere decided to take a stance on a political issue that he found troubling: "The horrendous, horrendous human rights issue" that was sweeping through China, per Gere's words.

GQ published the presentation Gere was supposed to give:

"Rubens and Rembrandt. Michelangelo and Monet. Da Vinci and Degas. If they were around today, they would be art directors for films — if their agents could get them work. Art direction demands taste, talent, and the diplomacy to convince producers they also have taste and talent. Five widely different imaginative examples of their work are these nominees for best achievement in art direction."

When Gere took the stage, however, his speech was quite different. "…if something miraculous, really kind of movie-like, could happen here, where we could all kind of send love and truth and a kind of sanity to Deng Xiaoping right now in Beijing, that he will take his troops and take the Chinese away from Tibet and allow people to live as free independent people again," is just part of Gere's unexpected rant. Following the call to action, Gere proceeded with the award show as it was originally planned. But the Academy wasn't happy with Gere's actions, as the actor would soon find out.

Richard Gere's Oscars Ban Has Conflicting Stories

The Hollywood Reporter says that Gere was promptly banned from attending, and indeed, he did not attend the show again for some time. Interestingly enough, however, the Academy made public claims regarding Gere to GQ to the contrary, stating: "We don’t ban presenters." But Gere insists he wasn't welcomed. Furthermore, Gere hasn't ever been nominated for the prestigious award, despite the fact that many of his performances have received nominations in other ceremonies, such as the Golden Globes. "I didn’t have to put on a tuxedo again. I was fine with that," said the actor.

Further repercussions from the event manifested in Gere's casting. According to THR, Gere saw himself shunned by big Hollywood productions. The Longing actor, however, did not see the banning of the major Hollywood studios as a bad thing. While he may not have been considered for some of the big-budget films to which he was used to, the actor found rewarding work in independent films. "I’m not interested in playing the wizened Jedi in your tentpole. I was successful enough in the last three decades that I can afford to do these [smaller films] now." (He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2018 for his performance in Arbitrage.) However, major Hollywood studios weren't the only moviemakers to ban the actor. Gere's work is controversial in China. On the subject, Gere claimed: "There are definitely movies that I can’t be in because the Chinese will say, 'Not with him.'" He elaborated, "I recently had an episode where someone said they could not finance a film with me because it would upset the Chinese." The Nights in Rodanthe star is also banned in China for life.

As far as the Oscars were concerned, however, Gere would return in 2003. With the success that was Chicago, Gere was invited to attend, though he was not among those nominated. Of his "redemption," Gere quipped to The Huffington Post: "Apparently, I've been rehabilitated. It seems if you stay around long enough, they forget they've banned you." Richard Gere's detour while presenting at the Oscars and his subsequent banning is just one of many unexpected happenings to come from the ceremony, and certainly not the last.