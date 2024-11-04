The game of Survivor has evolved throughout the years. Richard Hatch won the first season in 2000. He later returned for All Stars in season 8 and was the fourth voted out. The new era of the reality competition series is full of new advantages, has shorter days, and no rice to start. But people from the earlier eras stay tuned with the new game.

Hatch spoke to Collider about his appearance on House of Villains Season 2. He revealed that he's watching Survivor 47 and has a special connection with one of the castaways. The winner also revealed his main concern with the CBS show.

Richard Hatch Has Talked to a ‘Survivor 47’ Castaway

Image via CBS

Hatch said he has "never missed an episode" of Survivor and that includes season 47. Collider asked if he had a favorite castaway this season. "There isn't," he answered. "A couple of them I actually know personally and have talked with ahead of time because smart survivors, reach out to me ahead of time now for guidance. But the truth is, I'm more concerned about the changes in Survivor and what's going on and whether or not it's crossing a line. For example, exploiting mental illness." Hatch refused to name which castaway he talked to before the season. "I can't because they're on it now," he said.

Other than that, he likes "watching for those people who are playing with gusto," the winner said. He didn't name a castaway but Rome Cooney and Andy Rueda have been the bolder players this season. Hatch went back to talking about the castaways. "These people who are on these shows, have lives afterwards and I think there's a professional responsibility to consider whether someone is sufficiently stable to engage this way before, millions and millions of viewers and then healthily reenter society," he said.

Hatch is open to helping more Survivor applicants before they hit the beach. "If you can talk to somebody and figure out some approaches, why not?" he said. The winner also put his skills to the test on House of Villains Season 2. House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT on E!

Stream on Paramount+