At this point, it feels like the works of William Shakespeare can be adapted in just about any way you can conceive of his words. A storyteller doesn't have to be tied down to his specific wording or his social context to make a "faithful" version of one of his numerous masterpieces. If you look at any list of the best Shakespeare movies in film history, most of them don't actually hold much fealty to his original form, but instead flourish by capturing the spirit of his tales in a newly specific social context.

A particular flavor of Shakespeare adaptation that has proven quite popular is to keep his original dialogue intact but place it in a modern day setting, like Baz Lurhmann's chaotic Romeo + Juliet or the Y2K classic Hamlet starring Ethan Hawke, showing how flexible his writing can be and how easily new angles can be found in his core ideas. One of the best examples of this approach is the 1995 version of Richard III, which starred Ian McKellen in a tour de force performance that used Shakespeare's psychological examination of villainy to speak to the ever-present dangers of fascism.

What Is 'Richard III' About?

Image via United Artists

After putting his brother into power by killing the reigning king during a time of civil war in 1930s England, Richard (McKellen) plans to take all the power for himself, and getting his brother on the throne was only the first step in his evil plan. Now he must find a way to deal with any other person who could get in the way of the throne, and Richard is bloodthirsty enough to execute anyone who crosses him. The plot itself is the stuff of many a story of political espionage, with cunning manipulation happening in plain sight, ruthless backstabbing of once-trusted allies, and the fate of an entire nation dangling on a thread being held by one powerful person. What makes Shakespeare's approach so powerful is the way he grants Richard full self-awareness of his own makeup and depravity, playing directly to the audience and letting us in on exactly how his wheels are spinning.

Ian McKellen Has the Time of His Life as Richard III

Image via United Artists

A stage actor monologuing to their audience feels fundamentally different from how a film actor talking to the screen will feel, and part of the fun of Richard III lies in how McKellen vigorously rubs that line between "monologue" and "breaking the fourth wall." Richard doesn't simply disclose why he does what he does, he openly leans towards the audience watching, beckoning our ears like a naughty child showing us something he knows he shouldn't. From the moment he first "sees" us watching him, he's utterly delighted to have a captive audience, practically smacking his lips at the chance to tell us what he's really thinking. In McKellen's vision, he's less interested in convincing us that he's justified than he is in proving to us how little potential humanity he has in himself, and he has a hell of a time while doing so.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Bucking the notion that Shakespeare must be the height of self-serious "drama" at all times, McKellen's performance ranks among his very best by shying away from playing the self-loathing tragedy of Richard and focusing on how deep his contempt and disdain for others goes. His Richard is the ultimate one-man show, playing up his devilish antics for his audience and marveling at how easily he can toy with his victims, treating them as miniscule moons orbiting around him. He constantly finds new ways to mock his self-effacing public acts with his self-impressed private gestures, like giving us a sneering glare when a priest argues for forgiving those who have wronged us, or sarcastically thanking God for his humility after making a grand display of social dominance. There's something hysterical about the way Richard sidles his way towards us when mocking someone who can't see or hear what he's doing, with McKellen's hushed cadence slithering its way into the back of your ear. We're supposed to hate Richard for his constant deceit, but it's so much fun to see McKellen code switch and fool everybody that he has the utmost disdain for, which speaks to the film's most salient idea.

'Richard III' Uses Visuals To Explore the Psychology of Fascism

Image via United Artists

If this movie has any definitive insight into the nature of fascism, it's that the "strongman" leader only succeeds if he's surrounded by willing participants and can maintain his image as a noble leader. Richard might be a cunning strategist with a stinging tongue, but his most dangerous attribute is his alpha mentality that lets everyone know he's the one in charge — even when he isn't literally doing that out loud. He can play almost anyone he encounters, including his loyal stooge Buckingham (Jim Broadbent) that he bosses around, the former queen Anne (Kristin Scott Thomas) he manipulates into marriage, and his feckless and airheaded brother Clarence (Nigel Hawthorne). Those who do try to stand up to Richard, like princess Elizabeth (Annette Bening) and her brother, the louche firecracker Rivers (Robert Downey, Jr. excelling at being a brash playboy years before he was Tony Stark), are easily dealt with since Richard already has so many people secretly on his side. Be it through bribery or intimidation or the need for masculine validation, it takes nothing for him to make the wrong people look like traitors and have them thrown away swiftly, all for the sake of power. Richard's true genius lies in his ability to adjust his image to be whoever he needs people to think he is — a shifting identity that the film brilliantly reflects in its visual choices.

The real fun in adapting Shakespeare for film isn't always nailing the perfectly-timed and honey-dewed delivery of his words, but in how the direction finds opportunities to visually extrapolate from his words. Richard III enriches its scenes with visual flourishes that hint at the malevolence that Richard hides in plain sight from everyone, making it more plain how sorely everybody missed the notable red flags Richard was waving. For instance, during his iconic opening "winter of our discontent" speech, the first half of the speech starts with Richard on a stage in front of an audience celebrating his brother becoming king. Once the speech becomes more insidious in its messaging, the scene abruptly shifts to Richard alone in a bathroom as he's using it, using the magic of editing to contrast Richard's public goodwill with his private primal instincts. When he tries to seduce Anne, he gives her a ring by using his mouth to pull it off his finger and put it on her finger, thereby putting his saliva on her finger as a slick sign of disrespect. When Richard asks Tyrell (Adrian Dunbar), a young underling who eagerly serves Richard, to execute a child for him, he butters Tyrell up with a box of chocolates, symbolizing the sweet validation that young men feel they get by falling into the influence of seemingly well-intentioned older men.

Of all the visual signposts the film implements, the most on the nose is the aesthetic of Richard's empire once he's fully in power, as the flag and uniforms of his England mimic the Nazi black-and-red color scheme. It's an obvious comparison to make, and most of the film is much subtler in its visual language than this, but it does drive the key point home. It's trite to say evil flourishes when good people do nothing, but the potency of this version of Richard III lies in how it uses its cinematic language to emphasize how the influence of fascism creeps slowly upon the halls of power, right under the noses of those who assume all is normal. Much like the audience watching the film, those who should be sniffing out Richard are all too enraptured by the emotional gymnastics he flawlessly performs, eager to believe the humble hunchback he presents. It lends the film a certain metatextual commentary on the power that great acting holds over those who want to be swayed, and it's all too easy to be tempted by Ian McKellen, in rarefied air as the ultimate devil in human form, tempting you to do his definition of "good."

Richard III (1995) Richard III is a historical drama that reimagines Shakespeare's play in an alternate 1930s England. The film follows the ruthless rise to power of Richard, Duke of Gloucester, as he manipulates, betrays, and murders his way to the throne, set against the backdrop of a fascist regime. His ambition leads to a reign of terror and his ultimate downfall. Release Date December 29, 1995 Director Richard Loncraine Cast Christopher Bowen , Edward Jewesbury , Ian McKellen , Bill Paterson , Annette Bening , Matthew Groom , John Wood , Nigel Hawthorne Runtime 110 Minutes

Richard III is available to watch on Pluto TV in the U.S.

Watch on Pluto TV