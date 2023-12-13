Richard Jenkins is the type of actor whose brilliance tends to be undervalued. Although Jenkins is rarely cast as the lead, he blends so brilliantly within ensembles that he simply disappears in whatever role he's playing. Whether it's comedy, drama, horror, or anything in between, in a large or minimal role, Jenkins is a chameleon-like performer who can fit almost any role.

Although Jenkins has a legion of fans due to his work on prestige television shows like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Six Feet Under, his work in film is equally impressive, if not more. The two-time Oscar nominee has appeared in several movies, many of which have become modern classics. Richard Jenkins' best movies showcase his range and intensity, with the actor seamlessly blending into the story, bringing out the best in his characters.

10 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Even though Jenkins doesn't show up until the final act of Nightmare Alley, he certainly helps the film go out with a bang. Jenkins co-stars as the wealthy man Ezra Grindle, who hires the illusionist Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) to help him communicate with a woman from his past. It's only after Ezra agrees to use Stan's methods that he realizes he's been deceived. Although Ezra is essentially Nightmare Alley's villain, Jenkins shows that even the most evil men can still have a semblance of love within their hearts.

While director Guillermo del Toro often deals with fantasy stories, Nightmare Alley pays tribute to classic noir films with its dark themes and atmospheric visuals. The scenes between Stan and Ezra are electrifying because both men consider themselves to be heroes, even though their wicked actions indicate that is not the case. Stylish and ruthless, Nightmare Alley is a modern noir that lives up to the original's legacy - even if it doesn't necessarily contribute to it.

9 'Burn After Reading' (2008)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

Burn After Reading is one of Joel and Ethan Coen's funniest movies. The 2008 comedy examines the nature of CIA conspiracies and concludes that virtually everyone involved in spycraft is really a buffoon. Jenkins has a hilarious supporting role as Ted Treffson, a lonely gym employee who is haplessly in love with his co-worker Linda Litzke (Frances McDormand). As Linda falls for the irresponsible CIA agent Harry Pfarrer (George Clooney), Ted begins to feel increasingly insecure and depressed.

Jenkins embodies this brutally funny "sad sack" character, enriching Burn After Reading's merciless satire. The CIA comes off as completely incompetent, and most of the characters' motivations prove to be completely selfish. Although the film would have been obnoxious if all the characters were shallow, Jenkins makes Ted's flirtations with Linda feel sincere. Burn After Reading is far from the Coens' strongest effort, but a stellar cast and a bitingly funny screenplay make up for any perceived flaws.

8 'Flirting With Disaster' (1996)

Director: David O. Russell

Flirting With Disaster is another film where Jenkins gets to play an embarrassing parental figure. David O. Russell's 1996 comedy follows the neurotic father Mel (Ben Stiller) as he attempts to find his true parents before naming his child. Mel and his wife Tina (Patrica Arquette) take a cross-country road trip, attracting the attention of the ATF agents Paul (Jenkins) and Tony (Josh Brolin). In an amusing twist, it's revealed that Paul and Tony are actually in the midst of a romantic relationship. This adds even more chaos to a film that is already packed with quirky characters.

Although Flirting With Disaster accurately depicts what an uncomfortable family reunion looks like, the film opts for an exaggerated approach. This is what makes Jenkins so essential to the film's tone; by showing that even ATF agents like Paul and Tony are intended to not be realistic, Flirting With Disaster succeeds as a work of absurdism. The director's future efforts overshadow it, but the film remains a nice feather in the cast's cap.

7 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2012)

Director: Drew Goddard

The Cabin in the Woods is the perfect horror film for movie fans who already know the genre's cliches. The film follows a group of college students who take a Spring Break trip to a mysterious cabin in the middle of the woods, where they become subjected to unspeakable horrors. The characters soon discover the horrific events are being manipulated by an underground facility. Jenkins and Bradley Whitford bring a sense of humor to the story with their performances as the facility's employees, who provide witty takes on the characters' stupidity.

While The Cabin in the Woods features some genuinely scary moments, the film is intended to satirize recurring plot elements within horror films. Jenkins and Whitford's characters represent the perspective of studio executives who are more interested in reiterating familiar story elements than actually creating anything new. The Cabin in the Woods's biting satire is effective and quite memorable, making it a modern horror comedy bound to become a classic.

6 'Step Brothers' (2008)

Director: Adam McKay

It's a testament to Jenkins' incredible range that he manages to be the funniest part of a film that stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Step Brothers follows the story of middle-aged losers Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (Reilly), who are forced to become adopted siblings once their parents wed. Jenkins co-stars as Dale's father, Robert, and Mary Steenburgen stars as Brennan's mother, Nancy. It's hilarious to watch Jenkins scream at both Reilly and Ferrell at the top of his lungs, as his rage is so serious that it makes the strange scenario even funnier.

Step Brothers is a film about immaturity and aggression and a commentary on toxic masculinity that's far more nuanced than one may expect from a movie where Reilly kicks Ferrell off a boat. The punchline is Robert is just as manipulative and cruel as Brennan and Dale; he's just better at hiding it. A modern comedy classic that has aged remarkably well, Step Brothers is unsubtle, hilarious, and utterly unforgettable.

5 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Bone Tomahawk may be one of the most brutal Westerns ever made, but that doesn't mean that it lacks strong characterization and cast performances. While the story ultimately descends into all-out horror, Bone Tomahawk's strength is the relationship between the characters. The film follows Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Kurt Russell), Arthur O'Dwyer (Patrick Wilson), John Brooder (Matthew Fox), and Deputy Chicory (Jenkins) as they search for O'Dwyer's wife, who has been kidnapped by cannibals. Jenkins captures the intelligence of a small-town Western medical professional whose skills are put to good use when the team is faced with critical injuries.

Combining elements of the action, western, and horror genres, Bone Tomahawk creates a uniquely disturbing experience. The film's graphic violence could have felt like it was in poor taste, but writer/director S. Craig Zahler gives enough insight into the characters that it never feels exploitative. Jenkins shines as apart of an ensemble, with each performer bringing out something unique into the group's dynamic. Bone Tomahawk is an underrated masterpiece, a neo-Western that ranks among the genre's most daring and singular projects.

4 'The Humans' (2021)

Director: Stephen Karam

The 2021 psychological drama The Humans is one of the more depressing and disturbing Thanksgiving movies ever. The film examines one particularly uncomfortable holiday meal in the lives of the Blake family. The educational professional Erik (Jenkins) and his wife Deirdre (Jayne Houdyshell) visit their daughter Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend Richard (Steven Yeun) at their new apartment. Erik is haunted by the apartment's height, as he is still traumatized by the events of 9/11. Although Jenkins initially makes the character fairly likable, his deceptive nature comes to light as the story progresses.

The Humans is based on a one-act play of the same name, and the film captures the emotional authenticity of a live performance. The minimal editing, long takes, and realistic dialogue make The Humans feel like an uncomfortable sliver of reality. Once again, Jenkins shines as part of an ensemble, delivering a deceitfully complex performance that expertly matches the film's tone, making The Humans an off-putting but rewarding and powerful watch.

3 'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

Director: Andrew Dominik

Killing Them Softly examines the ramifications of the 2008 economic crash through its impact on one mafia syndicate. After the dim-witted robbers Frankie (Scoot McNairy) and Russell (Ben Mendelsohn) rob a mafia-fronted poker game, the mob boss Driver (Jenkins) hires the assassin Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt) to track down and eliminate them. It's a very intimidating performance; Jenkins vaguely implies the Driver's power without ever having to take action personally. Driver only appears in a few brief scenes but leaves a lasting impact on every character's fate.

While writer/director Andrew Dominik's future efforts received a less enthusiastic response, Killing Them Softly works because it uses recent and real events to heighten genre storytelling. Rather than adhering to a generic depiction of the mafia, Killing Them Softly opts for a refreshing approach, imagining how a crime family could be impacted and altered by an economic crisis. Aided by its remarkably raw and uncompromising tone, Killing Them Softly is an indictment of capitalism that never forgets about being an entertaining and addictive thriller.

2 'The Shape of Water' (2017)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

The Best Picture-winning The Shape of Water explores Guillermo del Toro's affinity for finding the beauty in the monstrous. The film focuses on the relationship between the mute woman Elisa (Sally Hawkins) and an amphibious creature (Doug Jones), with Jenkins giving an extraordinary, tender, and beautiful supporting performance as Giles, a closeted gay man. Jenkins' gentle work earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, one of the film's thirteen nominations.

The Shape of Water examines the dehumanizing effect that systematic hatred and bigotry have, as each character proves they are more than one defining characteristic. Although Giles must keep his sexuality a secret, he is given the chance to help another couple find happiness, and he jumps at it. A poignant, inspired, and subversive take on the classic love story, The Shape of Water is a modern masterpiece, a near-perfect combination of genres in service of a deeply humane and striking tale of love and sacrifice.

1 'The Visitor' (2008)

Director: Tom McCarthy

It's always great to see an accomplished character actor finally get the chance to play the lead character. Jenkins got this opportunity with Tom McCarthy's drama The Visitor. The film follows the experiences of widowed economics professor Walter Vale, who visits his apartment in New York City and finds a young couple (Danai Gurrai and Haaz Sleiman) have moved in. After meeting his new visitors, Vale finds the courage to experience new things in his life. Jenkins' performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

While it was a recognition that he deserved far earlier in his career, Jenkins' first nomination couldn't have been for a more deserving performance. The Visitor is a powerful study of depression and loneliness, as it shows how Vale begins to lose track of his priorities and forget what he is truly passionate about. However, the film becomes a beautiful celebration of having a second act, as Vale chooses to make positive changes in his life in order to make himself happier. It's a stunningly natural and emotional performance in service of a heartfelt drama, making The Visitor the crowning achievement in Jenkins' career.

