First ‘Richard Jewell’ Images Reveal Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell in Clint Eastwood’s Bombing Biopic

Hot off the news that Clint Eastwood shot and finished Richard Jewell faster than anyone could process the fact Clint Eastwood was even making Richard Jewell, the first images from the film have arrived. Putting stars Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, and Kathy Bates front and center, the photos tease an emotional film that follows a true-story tragedy that turned into one of the most flaming hot media messes to ever exist.

The real-life Jewell (Hauser) was working as a security guard during the 1996 Sumer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia when he discovered a bag filled with pipe bombs. Alerting the nearby police, Jewell played a pivotal part in evacuating the area and saving several lives. He was lauded as a hero for three days before authorities identified him as a “person of interest”, leading to a media storm painting Jewell as a suspect and leading him down a dark personal path.

Hauser certainly looks the part, and the actor has put in some powerhouse supporting performances in biopics like I, Tonya and BlackKklansman—plus Cobra Kai, which is a bopic in my heart—so I’m excited to see him finally lead a charge. Rockwell joins him as Jewell’s defense attorney, a role originally filled by Leonardo DiCaprio back when Jonah Hill was attached to play Jewell and Ezra Edelman (O.J.: Made In America) was directing. That line-up results in a much different movie, for sure, but it’s Eastwood replacing Edelman I’m most wary of; based on recent output like The 15:17 to Paris and The Mule, I’m not sure Eastwood is gonna’ use the, uh, delicate touch required to take on the dangers of a 24-hour news cycle, especially under a 2019 lense.

Check out the images below. Richard Jewell—which also stars Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde—hits theaters on December 13. The film was written by Billy Ray, based on the magazine article by Marie Brenner.