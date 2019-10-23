Someone Actually Got Paid to Make This New Poster for ‘Richard Jewell’

0

I sincerely hope Clint Eastwood‘s take on Richard Jewell‘s experiences in the aftermath of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing is better than this poster for the movie itself. I appreciate the difficulty in getting your lead cast all gathered together on the one sheet while also expressing the tone of the story and its narrative, and doing it all without odd-sized floating heads that have become a staple of modern genre movies, but this ain’t it.

The new poster for Richard Jewell sees the core cast members striving through a mob of grainy-faced reporters; a worthy idea, save for the shotty Photoshop job that highlights the important (ie obvious) faces in the crowd. The idea is good, the execution is a little silly.

Written by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), Richard Jewell stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ian Gomez and opens on December 13th.

Take a gander at the new poster for Richard Jewell below:

From director Clint Eastwood – The world will know his name and the truth. #RichardJewell in cinemas January. pic.twitter.com/B1sQWvjNqu — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) October 23, 2019

Here’s the official synopsis for Richard Jewell: