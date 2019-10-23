Someone Actually Got Paid to Make This New Poster for ‘Richard Jewell’

I sincerely hope Clint Eastwood‘s take on Richard Jewell‘s experiences in the aftermath of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing is better than this poster for the movie itself. I appreciate the difficulty in getting your lead cast all gathered together on the one sheet while also expressing the tone of the story and its narrative, and doing it all without odd-sized floating heads that have become a staple of modern genre movies, but this ain’t it.
The new poster for Richard Jewell sees the core cast members striving through a mob of grainy-faced reporters; a worthy idea, save for the shotty Photoshop job that highlights the important (ie obvious) faces in the crowd. The idea is good, the execution is a little silly.
Written by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), Richard Jewell stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ian Gomez and opens on December 13th.
Take a gander at the new poster for Richard Jewell below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Richard Jewell:
Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events, “Richard Jewell” is a story of what happens when what is reported as fact obscures the truth.
“There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes.” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.