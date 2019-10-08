Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ to Premiere at AFI Fest as Oscar Buzz Grows

0

Well, China is pissed at the NBA, and now I am, too! Warner Bros. has just announced that Clint Eastwood‘s true crime drama Richard Jewell will premiere at AFI Fest on Wednesday, November 20. That’s the same night my beloved Boston Celtics play the L.A. Clippers, and I bought tickets to that game weeks ago, which means no Richard Jewell premiere for me. Especially since the Celtics only come to LA twice a year, and I can’t afford Lakers tickets!

It’s a shame though, because I’ve probably watched the Richard Jewell trailer a dozen times since it was released online just a few days ago. Warner Bros.’ marketing department is one of the best in the biz, and the Richard Jewell trailer is a prime example why. I love how the studio returned to the repetition it used in the masterful trailer for Eastwood’s Sully — remember “Brace! Brace! Brace!” — by having Jewell repeat the infamous “There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes” line uttered by the Atlanta bomber. I honestly think it looks like one of the best movies of the year, and I can’t wait to see Paul Walter Hauser in the title role. He’s an actor on the cusp of stardom, and if Jonah Hill is indeed cast as the Riddler in The Batman, then I hope Matt Reeves looks in his direction for the role of the Penguin.

Oscar winners Kathy Bates and Sam Rockwell play Jewell’s mother and his lawyer, respectively, while Jon Hamm plays the FBI agent investigating the case, and Olivia Wilde plays the journalist who tears Jewell’s life apart. And that’s the angle I’m most curious about, aside from watching this incredible cast do its thing together — Clint Eastwood’s take on “fake news.” Sure, Billy Ray wrote the script for Richard Jewell, but I’ve never known Clint Eastwood films to not be Clint Eastwood films, if you catch my drift. Regardless of Ray’s views on the media, I assure you we’re going to get a healthy dose of Eastwood’s own views, and that’s what is so fascinating about this project, not to mention its awards chances.

“Clint Eastwood is an American icon. It is an honor for AFI to premiere this next chapter in his storied career – one that continues to enrich the nation’s cultural legacy with undeniable impact,” said AFI president/CEO Bob Gazzale. Has Bob Gazzale seen the film? Is it even finished yet? Inquiring minds want to know!

Warner Bros. will unveil Richard Jewell to the masses on Dec. 13, when everyone “will know his name… and the truth.” Watch the well-cut trailer by clicking here.