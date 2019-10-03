First Trailer for ‘Richard Jewell’ Reveals Clint Eastwood’s New True-Story Drama

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Richard Jewell, offering a look at the latest film from director Clint Eastwood. The movie is a surprise addition to the 2019 release calendar, as filming only began this past June. But Clint works incredibly fast, and basically did the same thing with last year’s The Mule.
Richard Jewell tells the true story of the titular security guard who discovered the plot that resulted in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. After the event, he was considered a prime suspect and painted as guilty until proven innocent by the media despite the fact that he helped victims. I, Tonya standout Paul Walter Hauser fills the role of Jewell, and he looks to be giving a pretty remarkable performance in this debut trailer, which plays up the “the media and U.S. government ruined a lonely man’s life” angle.
A movie based on Richard Jewell’s life has been in the works for a few years, and at one point Jonah Hill was onboard to play Jewell alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as his lawyer in a version directed by Paul Greengrass. That iteration of the movie didn’t come together, but Eastwood has put together a swell cast himself here. The Unforgiven filmmaker has been more miss than hit in recent years, but I suppose there’s always a chance he sneaks up on everybody with another genuinely great movie.
Check out the Richard Jewell trailer below. Scripted by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), the film also stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, and Ian Gomez. Richard Jewell hits theaters on December 13th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Richard Jewell:
Directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events, “Richard Jewell” is a story of what happens when what is reported as fact obscures the truth.
“There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes.” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.