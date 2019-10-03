First Trailer for ‘Richard Jewell’ Reveals Clint Eastwood’s New True-Story Drama

0

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Richard Jewell, offering a look at the latest film from director Clint Eastwood. The movie is a surprise addition to the 2019 release calendar, as filming only began this past June. But Clint works incredibly fast, and basically did the same thing with last year’s The Mule.

Richard Jewell tells the true story of the titular security guard who discovered the plot that resulted in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta. After the event, he was considered a prime suspect and painted as guilty until proven innocent by the media despite the fact that he helped victims. I, Tonya standout Paul Walter Hauser fills the role of Jewell, and he looks to be giving a pretty remarkable performance in this debut trailer, which plays up the “the media and U.S. government ruined a lonely man’s life” angle.

A movie based on Richard Jewell’s life has been in the works for a few years, and at one point Jonah Hill was onboard to play Jewell alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as his lawyer in a version directed by Paul Greengrass. That iteration of the movie didn’t come together, but Eastwood has put together a swell cast himself here. The Unforgiven filmmaker has been more miss than hit in recent years, but I suppose there’s always a chance he sneaks up on everybody with another genuinely great movie.

Check out the Richard Jewell trailer below. Scripted by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), the film also stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, and Ian Gomez. Richard Jewell hits theaters on December 13th.

