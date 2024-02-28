This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Comedy fans are mourning the loss of Richard Lewis, known for his role on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Details about his death remain undisclosed, leaving fans to reflect on his iconic performances.

From Anything but Love to Robin Hood: Men in Tights , Lewis has left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

It’s another gut punch for comedy fans around the world today as news broke that standup comedian Richard Lewis has passed away. The actor, who in recent years was best known for his appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm, was 76. At this time, no further details surrounding the cause of his death have been released. Along with Larry David’s hit HBO comedy series, Lewis’s fandom will remember him from performances in other titles including opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in Anything but Love and as the evil Prince John in the cult classic, Robin Hood: Men in Tights.