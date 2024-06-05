The Big Picture The Before Trilogy continues to be a success with widespread recognition and commercial success, grossing $61.5 million globally.

Director Richard Linklater is open to the possibility of creating a fourth installment when the time is right, despite past discussions.

Before Midnight concludes the trilogy, showing Jesse and Céline as a married couple with twin daughters, vacationing in Greece and navigating their relationship.

It's been over a decade since Richard Linklater blessed the world with Before Midnight, the third film in the critically acclaimed Before trilogy, but it seems he is not done with the franchise, as there could be a fourth installment. Linklater, who wrote and directed the three films, recently spoke with ComicBook, expressing his willingness to develop another Before movie; however, he will only proceed when the time is right.

The Before trilogy, comprising three romance films: Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004) and Before Midnight (2013), has gained widespread recognition over the years while also being a commercial success, grossing $61.5 million globally against a combined budget of $7.5 million. The films star Ethan Hawke as American writer Jesse and Julie Delpy as a young French woman named Céline, but besides acting, the duo contributed to the screenplay of the last two installments and reunited in Linklater's animated anthology Waking Life (2001).

Although a fourth movie has been discussed several times in the past with no hopes of moving forward, Linklater assures fans that there is room for possibility. He said, "Never say never. I mean, we did kind of blow past our nine-year whatever thing, but we weren't too precious about that. You know, it's like that was kind of arbitrary to begin with. We'll do it when it makes sense, when those characters have something to say. Maybe it makes sense as you get older, you don't, you know, it's less urgent or something, but I don't think it ever goes away. So, who knows? Who the hell knows? Certainly nothing on the boards."

The 'Before' Trilogy Is A Genuine But Complex Love Story

As one of the most cherished series of films ever released, the Before Trilogy gives the audience a glimpse inside the characters' genuine but complex love life, beginning with the story of two young travelers, Jesse and Céline, who meet coincidentally on an Eurail train and fall in love but eventually go their separate ways as seen in Before Sunrise. The second installment reveals the duo crossing paths again nine years later in Paris and at the end of the movie, Jesse, who is now married, chooses to remain with Céline in the city.

The trilogy then concludes with Before Midnight, set nine years later once again and highlighting Jesse and Céline's marriage as they are now a couple with twin daughters. The couple is seen vacationing in Greece but end up arguing over Jesse's intentions to relocate to Chicago to be closer to his older son, Hank. Nevertheless, after examining their relationship, the couple end up staying together.

A fourth Before movie is not in the works yet, but the third installment, Before Midnight, is available to stream on Prime Video.