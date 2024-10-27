Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, comprising 1995's Before Sunrise, 2004's Before Sunset, and 2013's Before Midnight, is a modern landmark of romantic drama. All three movies star Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as Jesse and Céline, a couple who meet by chance on a train to Vienna in 1994. The trilogy then tracks their relationship throughout the years; each movie focuses on their quickly developing bond due to their lack of time together, as they talk about art, love, sex, relationships, and the true meaning of intimacy. The idea came from a meeting Linklater had with a woman in Philadelphia in 1989; sadly, she passed away before the release of Before Sunrise due to a motorcycle accident.

The Before trilogy is often ranked among the best in cinema thanks to its novel approach to romance and the instant and effortless connection between Hawke and Delpy. Indeed, with each new movie, Jesse and Céline's bond seems more real and poignant, largely because Hawke and Delpy co-wrote the screenplays with Linklater and imbued the characters with personal experiences and ideas. Each entry in this thoughtful and emotional trilogy is a masterpiece of modern romance, but which is the best? This list will rank every movie in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, considering the script, Hawke and Delpy's performances, the overall quality of the films, and their legacy and contribution to modern cinema.

3 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

A wonderful, enchanting beginning

Image via Columbia Pictures

Linklater, Hawke, and Delpy first joined forces in 1995 for Before Sunrise. The plot follows Jesse and Céline, two twenty-somethings who meet on a train en route to Vienna. As they walk around the city, discussing every possible topic, from art to love, the two develop a unique bond that cannot be described with words. Jesse must leave to board his plane back home to the US, and Céline must return to her university in Paris, so they make a deal to meet six months later in that same spot, although they don't share any contact information.

Heartwarming but grounded, Before Sunrise is a wonderful first entry into this decade-spanning and generation-defining love story. Hawke and Delpy are young, beautiful, and wide-eyed, capturing the thrill and earnestness of first love without a hint of cynicism. Because of the film's naturalistic and flowy approach, Jesse and Céline's blossoming relationship feels real and honest, and the audience often adopts a quasi-voyeuristic stance, witnessing the growing intimacy between these two souls. The film is slice-of-life at its finest, effortlessly conveying the multitudes that happen within simple, everyday interactions. The ending is simultaneously hopeful and bittersweet, ending on the promise of love without any certainty beyond the "now." Before Sunrise is arguably the weakest entry in the trilogy, largely thanks to its more youthful tone, lacking the harrowing honesty from future installments. However, it remains a near-masterpiece of romance, whose approach to love defined the Gen X generation of the '90s.

Before Sunrise Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 27, 1995 Director Richard Linklater Cast Ethan Hawke , Julie Delpy , Andrea Eckert , Hanno Pöschl , Karl Bruckschwaiger , Tex Rubinowitz Runtime 101 minutes Writers Richard Linklater , Kim Krizan

2 'Before Midnight' (2013)

A poignant, bittersweet ending

Close

Set eighteen years after their initial encounter, Before Midnight finds Jesse and Céline in mid-life, now parents to twin girls and taking a vacation in Greece. Jesse laments his inability to hold a meaningful relationship with Hank, his son from a previous marriage, while Céline finds herself at a professional crossroads, in between jobs and considering her next path. On the last night of the holiday, the two reminisce about their long and complicated story, considering the choices they made and what lies ahead.

Before Midnight is the most sobering of the three movies. While Before Sunrise looks at everything through hopeful, youthful eyes and Before Sunset adopts a more urgent and passionate approach, Before Midnight is something of a lull, a more mature and grounded look at what it really takes to make a relationship work and what remains after the initial passion fades. Now in their forties, Jesse and Céline are at a point where they feel life has slipped away from them: what comes after is not as promising and full of possibility as it once seemed; instead, it's all about the road walked and how to make the best of the choices made. If the first two movies were all about intimacy, then Before Midnight is all about commitment and compromise, the life-long promise you enter when in a relationship with another person. Hawke and Delpy bring real-life wisdom and weariness to their roles, acknowledging the roads not taken without being bleak about them. Thus, Before Midnight is as much a love letter to love as it is to life itself, an absorbing drama about marriage, trust, and the lingering feeling between passion, trust, and attraction where true love hides. It's the perfect ending to the Before trilogy, largely because it's no ending at all.

Watch on Amazon

1 'Before Sunset' (2004)

A melancholy, thoughtful middle

Image via Warner Independent Pictures

Before Sunset happens nine years after Jesse and Céline's first encounter. Now a successful novelist, Jesse wrote a book based on his experience with Céline and is on a book tour to promote it, with Paris as his last stop. There, he reunites with Céline, revealing he did show up six months after their first meeting, but she didn't. Céline explains she meant to be there but couldn't due to her mother passing away. Once again, their time is cut short because Jesse has to catch a plane back home, so they spend the afternoon walking around Paris, reconnecting and revealing their innermost selves to each other.

Sorrowful and revealing, Before Sunset is the peak of the trilogy, a near-cathartic response to a promise made nine years earlier. Hawke and Delpy, who co-wrote the screenplay with Linklater, bring true vulnerability to the story, conveying their characters' longing through subtle, often underappreciated gestures — a stolen glance, the soft, unintentional touch of hands, an overly daring word nested between a seemingly ordinary sentence. The more Jesse and Céline talk, the more the audience understands their bond, and it's truly fascinating to see. In many ways, Before Sunset is a dissection of human nature itself, a close look into the power one simple interaction can have over the human psyche. It's the most raw and intimate of the three movies, finding its characters at their most frustrated at a time in life when it often feels like the last chance to make something radical and important. Before Sunset is a triumph of drama and one of the best and most romantic movies of the 2000s, a true masterpiece of the genre that only gets better with age.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The 55 Best Romantic Movies of All Time, Ranked