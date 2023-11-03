Richard Linklater’s offbeat style of “slice of life” filmmaking has taken the industry by storm ever since the debut of his breakthrough 1990 film Slacker. The Texan filmmaker has a way of making even the dullest of conversations feel existential; few filmmakers can combine grittiness and sincerity in the same way that Linklater can.

Although Glen Powell’s performance in Linklater’s latest and highly-acclaimed film Hit Man earned the praise of early festival reviews, it’s not the only great performance in one of his films. These are the ten best performances in Richard Linklater's movies, ranked.

10 Cate Blanchett as Bernadette Fox

'Where'd You Go, Bernadette?' (2019)

Image via United Artists Releasing

Where’d You Go, Bernadette? is a very different project from Linklater’s larger body of work. While a majority of his films have been original stories, Where’d You Go, Bernadette? was inspired by the bestselling novel of the same name, and shows that Linklater could elevate populist material into something that reflected his ongoing themes of familial bonding.

Cate Blanchett stars as a normal woman who abandons the comfort of her life to go on an overseas adventure, forcing her husband (Billy Crudup) to go on a global search to find her.

Watch On Prime Video

9 Keanu Reeves as Bob Arctor

'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

2006’s A Scanner Darkly was Linklater’s second film using the odd “rotoscoping” animation style that added a paint-like texture to live-action images. While his previous film Waking Life was a grounded dramedy about existential conversations, A Scanner Darkly saw Linklater exploring the crime genre.

Keanu Reeves stars as a police officer who goes undercover using immersive technology to discover the source behind the spread of a strange and dangerous new drug. Reeves, though best known for his action roles, does well delivering Linklater’s offbeat dialogue within this intimate cop thriller.

Watch On Tubi

8 Steve Carell as Larry "Doc" Shephard

'Last Flag Flying' (2017)

Image via Amazon Studios

Sequels are within Linklater's wheelhouse, as his Before trilogy is among the strongest movie franchises of all time. Linklater’s 2017 film Last Flag Flying is in many ways a spiritual sequel to the 1973 classic The Last Detail, a New Hollywood film about three veterans of the Vietnam War.

The Last Detail examines a relationship between three very similar men. After his son is killed during an overseas conflict, a grieving father (Steve Carell) asks for his old army buddies (Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne) to accompany him at the funeral.

Watch On Prime Video

7 Shirley MacLaine as Marjorie Nugent

'Bernie' (2011)

Image via Freestyle Releasing

Linklater is one of the most quintessentially “Texan” filmmakers, and his 2011 dark comedy Bernie explores one of the oddest stories in the history of the Lone Star State. Jack Black gives a typically delightful performance as a beloved small-town mortician who is forced to marry an obnoxious wealthy aristocrat (Shirley MacLaine).

MacLaine is considered to be a charismatic actress, but she sinks her teeth into one of the most unlikeable characters in any of Linklater’s films. It’s particularly amusing to see how she tortures Black with her obnoxious insults.

Watch On Prime Video

6 Uma Thurman as Amy

'Tape' (2001)

Image via Lionsgate

2001’s Tape was a wildly experimental film from Linklater; the entire film takes place within the confines of a single hotel room and features only three characters.

After returning to his hometown to attend a film festival, an independent documentary filmmaker (Robert Sean Leonard) is questioned by his former schoolmate (Ethan Hawke) on the nature of his relationship with a mutual classmate (Uma Thurman) that they both dated. The film discusses disturbing details of the supposed relationship, but Thurman gives her character autonomy during discussions relating to consent and trust.

5 Matthew McConaughey as David Wooderson

'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

“Alright, alright, alright.” Matthew McConaughey has launched into a new level of fame as a result of “The McConaissance,” But it was his role as a goofy stoner in Linklater’s 1993 film Dazed and Confused that launched his career.

Even though his role in the coming-of-age dramedy is a rather brief one, it encapsulates everything that McConaughey does best; he just has to ooze charisma as he delivers one existential monologue after another. It’s unquestionably one of the major reasons his performances have appealed to multiple generations of movie fans.

Watch On Hulu

4 Jack Black as Dewey Finn

'School of Rock' (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

School of Rock shouldn’t work nearly as well as it does. Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is a complicated character who steals his friend’s job and attempts to use a class of innocent children in order to kick-start the next phase of his music career.

RELATED: Richard Linklater on the Success of 'Dazed and Confused' 30 Years Later

Yet, Black’s performance is so universally charming that it’s hard not to fall in love with him; it’s the sort of “lovable loser” character that he’s best at. School of Rock is a story and performance that have become so beloved that they inspired an equally popular Broadway musical of the same name.

Watch On Paramount+

3 Ethan Hawke as Jesse Wallace

'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Linklater may have eventually used the Before trilogy to tell a more universal story about the evolution of love, but back in 1995, Before Sunrise was just a movie about a first day. Jesse (Ethan Hawke) felt like a typical American tourist who just so happened to meet Celeste (Julie Delpy), the woman he could fall in love with and dedicate his life to.

It’s a credit to Linklater and Hawke that the film acknowledges that at times, Jesse can be a bit obnoxious as he waxes poetic about the importance of artistic integrity.

Watch On Prime Video

2 Ellar Coltrane as Mason

'Boyhood' (2014)

Image via Universal Pictures

Linklater truly invests in his actors for an extended amount of time like in his 2014 coming-of-age film Boyhood, which was shot over the course of twelve years. Boyhood follows the life of the young Texan boy Mason (Ellar Coltrane) as he grows up and watches the marriage between his hardworking mother (Patricia Arquette) and absent father (Ethan Hawke) crumble.

Coltrane may have been growing up on the set of Boyhood, but they transform Mason into a character that the audience is willing to invest in for such a long period of time. The film is a testament to Linklater's relationship with his actors; It was the fourth collaboration between him and Hawke and the director even cast his own daughter, Lorelei Linklater, in a supporting role.

Watch On Hulu

1 Julie Delpy as Celine

'Before Midnight' (2013)

Image via Sony Pictures

The third entry in the Before trilogy is also its most mature. While Before Sunrise is about the inception of love and Before Sunset is about the origin of a relationship, Before Midnight examines what romance looks like once things have settled down. Delpy brings a new level of autonomy to the role of Celeste.

She reacts in real-time to the way that Jesse (and in some ways, Linklater) has transformed her into a “manic pixie dream girl.” It’s an extraordinary evolution of the role.

Watch On Prime Video