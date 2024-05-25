The Big Picture Boyhood was filmed over 12 years in real-time, depicting a child's coming-of-age.

Richard Linklater navigated potential production challenges with an innovative creative approach.

Lorelei Linklater, Richard's daughter, briefly contemplated leaving the project, but ultimately persevered.

What if a film wasn't just a film, but an entire adolescence? This was the question Richard Linklater asked when he embarked on one of the most ambitious cinematic undertakings. Boyhood was not about coming-of-age, it embodied the coming of age, as the film, about a child of divorce growing up in Texas, was shot over 12 years in real-time. Because of the unprecedented nature of its filmmaking, the ramifications of production missteps could have been disastrous. For 12 years, Linklater, whose new film, Hit Man, releases on Netflix this June, needed to hold the fort under these precarious circumstances. All it took was for one cast member to tragically pass away or feel creatively burnt out and drop out of the project to compromise Linklater's grand opus. As it turned out, one star of Boyhood nearly exited the picture, who just happened to be a beloved family member of Linklater nonetheless.

Richard Linklater’s Fascination With Time Peaked When Filming 'Boyhood'

The passage of time has been a motif for Linklater since his breakthrough in the 1990s. Whether he's covering one day in Dazed and Confused or 12 years in Boyhood, the writer-director studies the lives of everyday people and their evolution in a given time frame. In the case of the Before trilogy, each film is one vignette in the lives of two lovers, but each film, nine years in between, reflects on each other, showing how much and how little has changed simultaneously. In the span between Before Sunset and Before Midnight, Linklater and his cast and crew reconvened to shoot another year of Boyhood, the story of a boy-turned-young adult, Mason (Ellar Coltrane), as he learns about the world from his separated parents, Olivia (Patricia Arquette) and Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke). Mason, as many pre-teens and teens are, is often inscrutable, but the audience watches him develop and discover the world around him.

Production on Boyhood kicked off in 2002, with filming occurring for a few weeks each year until 2013. The peculiarity of the production schedule forced Linklater to work around legal matters. Under the De Havilland Law in California, employers are prohibited from contracting employees for more than seven years of labor. The cast and crew were bound to a handshake agreement and a deep appreciation for Linklater's extraordinary vision. The trust and respect paid to the director was obvious during the making of Boyhood, as there were no existing legal obligations for the cast to remain on board. However, twelve years is quite a journey. From 2002-2013, Linklater made eight narrative feature films, including studio pictures such as School of Rock and the Bad News Bears remake.

Richard Linklater’s Daughter Did Not Want To Participate in 'Boyhood' Anymore

When casting Mason's sister, Samantha, Linklater stayed close to home. Lorelei Linklater, the director's daughter, was not a professional actor, but her father trusted her to carry such a prominent role at a young age. Running parallel with Mason's arc, the audience watches Samantha evolve from a peripheral vision as an exuberant little kid to a moody teenager to a dazed young adult. This evolution transpired in real life in the Linklater household. When speaking to The Guardian, the director remarked, "Suddenly she hits puberty and everything changes." Feeling jaded about participating in the film, Lorelei asked Richard if Samantha could be "killed off," in the same manner in which characters on a television show depart from the narrative. Considering that the periodic filming of Boyhood resembled one of a TV series, Lorelei would have been tempted to request this action. While she told him that her death would be "memorable" for the film, Richard insisted that this would be inappropriate. "That’s a little too dramatic for what I have in mind," he told his daughter.

As we know, Lorelei Linklater's request did not follow through, and she stuck through the production of Boyhood after her father and director reinvigorated her motivation to act, or because she simply had a change of heart. However, towards the back half of the film, Samantha gradually shares less screen time, perhaps indicating that Richard slightly acquiesced to her demands. From a narrative perspective, this is understandable, as siblings slowly detach from each other as they age. Sudden death, in a vacuum, is not a fantastical event, but it would undermine the quiet and reflective tone of Boyhood--a film so subtle that the passage of time is never explicitly indicated on screen with any title card. Before you even realize it, technology has evolved from the Nintendo Wii to the third generation of iPhones. Olivia goes from being a student to a professor in a flash, and Mason looks like he will be a kid forever, until suddenly, he heads off to college. Time purposefully moves at lightning speed, and, as a result, nothing jarring ever occurs, but the death of Samantha, a healthy young adult, would irreversibly disrupt the film's tone.

'Boyhood's Lengthy Production and the Intricacies of Making a Film Over 12 Years

For such an ambitious project, Linklater was granted creative freedom throughout the twelve years of production. In another unconventional choice, Boyhood did not have a completed script upon filming--merely consisting of a skeleton of the main plot and character points. Occasionally, production would head into filming without a fully materialized script. This gives the film a spontaneous energy, with Linklater telling Variety, "I was aiming for reality. I never wanted it to feel written." The director told The Daily Beast, "I’d incorporate the incremental changes of my four actors growing and changing," when describing the re-scripting process. Boyhood is a refreshing take on the coming-of-age story, one that isn't concerned with the Hollywoodized clichés regarding a child's evolution to adulthood. Instead, the film fixates on the minutia of life that moves briskly, which can only be identified and depicted on the screen through meticulously adapting to one's surroundings.

Embarking on a 12-year filmmaking odyssey presents a series of logistical obstacles not usually found in standard movie productions. In the unlikelihood of Linklater's death during filming, his contingency plan was for his frequent collaborator, Ethan Hawke, to fill in as director. Again, because they were prohibited from signing labor contracts, this would have to be a handshake agreement. Boyhood, a film shot over a decade without a fully realized script, was a production of unpredictable circumstances. The medium of film itself underwent drastic changes during the span of shooting, with one film compromising the namesake of Boyhood, which was originally titled "12 Years." In its last year of production, 12 Years a Slave was released and won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. "Are you kidding me?!" Linklater jokingly exclaimed to Variety upon learning that his working title was taken. Things could've been increasingly complicated by a burnt-out Lorelei Linklater successfully convincing her father to write her out of the narrative. Luckily for Richard Linklater and audiences alike, she rediscovered her passion for acting in the film, which stands as one of the defining achievements of the 2010s.

