One of the best pairings in modern cinema history, director Richard Linklater and the Academy Award-nominated Ethan Hawke will once again be teaming up for the upcoming biographic drama, Blue Moon. This follows the pair's many beloved works, such as the iconic Before trilogy and the groundbreaking Boyhood. In a conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub at this year's Toronto International Film Festival about his festival-premiering movie Unstoppable, Bobby Cannavale, who appears in the upcoming project, offered an update on Blue Moon, as well as an insight into what it's all about.

"It's my second time working with him [Linklater], and it's a movie called Blue Moon. It's about the late Broadway songwriter Lorenz Hart, who was Richard Rogers’ partner. Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart wrote a bunch of Broadway shows, Pal Joey and Boys from Syracuse, and a bunch of others before they broke up and Richard Rogers went and partnered up with Oscar Hammerstein. The rest is history. Lorenz Hart died in the street in New York; he was an alcoholic and he died pretty young. The movie takes place on the night that Oklahoma opens, and takes place at the bar at Sardi's in one night. Andrew Scott plays Oscar Hammerstein, Ethan Hawke plays Lorenz Hart, and it’s myself and Margaret Qualley."

Considering the plethora of stars on show, Blue Moon is certainly going to garner plenty of attention and features a creative style that may not be to everyone's taste, at least if the hint left by Cannavale is anything to go by. "I always joke, it's a great movie, and it's a very specific audience, let's put it that way. But then again, it is Richard Linklater. It's great performances and we shot it in Ireland and did that over the summer. I'm looking forward to it because he's a great director." Steve then mentioned how Linklater should be considered a true American artist, with the Ant-Man star replying, "He totally is, and I don't think you'll ever have seen Ethan like this. It's an incredible performance. I can't wait for people to see it."

What is 'Unstoppable' About?

Image via TIFF

Starring the likes of Cannavale, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, and Jharrel Jerome, Unstoppable tells the zero-to-hero tale of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg but still dedicated his life to his sport, eventually reaching the top of his game and winning a national championship in 2011. The movie is directed by Academy Award winner William Goldenberg, with the screenplay and story penned by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman, and based on the 2012 book of the same name by Robles and Austin Murphy. Unstoppable made its premiere in the Special Presentations section at TIFF 2024, with the movie receiving a limited theatrical release this December.

Bobby Cannavale has provided an update on the next Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke project, Blue Moon. You can catch Boyhood right not on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more from this year's Toronto International Film Festival, and a special thank you to our sponsor, Range Rover.

