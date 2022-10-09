With only a month left to make enormous strides for the integrity of Texas, award-winning director Richard Linklater (Boyhood) has teamed up with Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) in an effort to encourage voters to take action. Linklater partnered with the Mothers to launch the Abbott Out Advent Calendar, a campaign that seeks to put into words the necessity to unseat the Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott and raise awareness for voters. An advent calendar — something typically used to count down the days to a celebration — sends a strong message.

The Oscar-nominated director and Texas native joined forces with the Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC to help project the voices of a grassroots organization that's made up of the backbone of society — mothers. Abbott Out Advent Calendar is a series of films that are stripped down to monochromatic testimonials by Texans voicing the peoples' concerns with Abbott's lack of leadership. The shorts are easily digestible, and rather than cluttered by bells and whistles, each portrait is straightforward with every biting, sobering, and thought-provoking point. The state's citizens demand a governor who will step up and actually govern, and this advent calendar of agitations implores Texas to take a stand.

Beginning on October 8, a month from Election Day, the videos count down the days with specific reasons to vote Abbott out. Though designed with the ability to watch each day up until November 8, all 31 videos are available to sit and absorb in one sitting. As stated on the Mother's website, this campaign "isn't about culture wars or Democrats vs Republicans. This is about Texas families." Each video represents a Texan from a different walk of life presenting policies Abbott failed to deliver on or swept under the rug. With varying degrees of rage and hurt, the people speak on issues the Texas governor has ignored or exacerbated, from abortion, discrimination, rape, and gun safety, to mounting property taxes, utilities, and more. Texas is notoriously proud of its strength, but the campaign asserts that Abbott fails to represent that with his endless moral posturing and bending to the will of extremists, as well as his disregard for healthcare and education, among other issues.

Image via Abbott Out Advent Calendar

RELATED: Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' Adds Retta, Molly Bernard & More as Production Begins

Linklater, though a Hollywood director for films like Boyhood, A Scanner Darkly, and Dazed and Confused, is Texas-born and resides in Austin. In response to Abbott's countless failures, he lent his talent for storytelling to raise awareness and encourage voters to get out and make a change. Founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott, Nancy Thompson, expounded on the group's excitement to be working with Linklater and his team who gave "the thirty Texans who were brave enough to speak out on why we need change in Texas," a platform with the ability to reach a wider audience, saying, "Texans from across the state believe it’s time for Abbott to go. It’s time for change in Texas—it’s time for Beto O’Rourke."

In his own words, Linklater says:

"It's no secret that frustration with Greg Abbott is growing. And it's not just Democrats who are fed up. Texans from all walks of life are realizing that this state is being mismanaged and that our very lives and liberties are on the line due to policies put in place and crises ignored, such as women's health, power grid deficiency, and gun violence. "As a lifelong Texan myself, I feel the same outrage over the incessant failures of Abbott's administration. I certainly have something to say about it. And so do our friends and neighbors throughout the state. So let's give them a voice. Let's hear what real Texans really have to say about Greg Abbott."

The message resounds: Abbot has failed Texas. You can watch the videos on the official Abbott Out Advent Calendar website, which provides voters the ability to mark their calendars and commit to scheduling time to vote. You can learn more about Mothers Against Abbott on their website, as well. Check out the trailer for Abbott Out Advent Calendar below: