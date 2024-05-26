The Big Picture Richard M. Sherman, half of the Sherman Brothers duo, has passed away at 95 due to age-related complications.

The brothers, in-house composers for Disney, left a lasting musical legacy with hits like "It's a Small World."

Remembered for classics like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book, the Shermans were named Disney Legends in 1990.

Richard M. Sherman, one half of the Sherman Brothers composer duo behind classic songs in films such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died at the age of 95. Sherman passed away due to age-related complications at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California. Along with his brother Robert, Sherman was an in-house composer for Disney during the Golden Age of Hollywood and is responsible for much of the studio's enduring musical identity.

The brothers were hired by Disney in 1958 and went on to work on films such as The Parent Trap, In Search of the Castaways, and Summer Magic. Their careers attained new heights when songs for The Sword in the Stone became major hits in 1963. The Sherman brothers’ most enduring composition remains “It’s a Small World (After All),” which debuted at the New York World’s Fair before becoming a staple soundtrack at Disney theme parks.

Sherman’s death was announced in a statement by Disney, whose CEO Bob Iger expressed gratitude for the brothers’ contributions to the studio’s legacy. He said:

"Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives. From films like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book to attractions like ‘it’s a small world,’ the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family."

The Sherman Brothers Were Inducted as Disney Legends in 1990

The brothers won two Oscars for their work on Mary Poppins, for their score, and for the song “Chim Chim Cher-ee.” They also composed the classics “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “A Spoonful of Sugar.” After Walt Disney’s death in 1966, they continued working with the studio on projects such as The One and Only Genuine Original Family Band (1967), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), and more notably, The Jungle Book (1967). The brothers’ first non-Disney project was 1968’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, produced by James Bond fame Albert R. Broccoli. It earned them their third Oscar nomination.

Richard was played by Jason Schwartzman in the 2013 film Saving Mr. Banks, which was centered on the production of Mary Poppins. Tom Hanks played Disney, Emma Thompson played Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers, while B.J. Novak played Robert, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 86. The Sherman brothers were inducted as Disney Legends in 1990, and into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. They received the US National Medal of the Arts in 2008, a total of nine Academy Award nominations, and won three GRAMMY awards.

Our condolences are with his friends and family. You can hear Sherman's work in Mary Poppins on Disney+.

