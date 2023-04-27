When Richard Madden made his debut as Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, it appeared to non-readers that he would go on to become one of the most integral characters in the future of Westeros. This turned out to decidedly not be the case after the infamous “Red Wedding,” but it didn’t prevent Madden from quickly becoming a household name. With his inherent physicality, charismatic presence, and aptitude for playing good-natured idealists, Madden seemed like he was tailor-made to be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig’s retirement. Initial teasers for the BBC series Bodyguard looked like it was essentially Madden’s audition for 007, but the subversive mystery drama unfolded in many different ways than some of his fans may have expected.

Bodyguard was a six episode miniseries that originally aired to record-breaking viewership numbers on BBC in the summer of 2018; it subsequently generated significant crossover appeal with American audiences when it debuted on Netflix in the U.S., and even earned an Emmy Nomination for Best Drama Series and a Golden Globes win for Madden. Set within the modern British political infrastructure, Bodyguard centered around the PS David Budd (Madden), who is assigned to Julia Montague MP (Keelye Hawes), the Home Secretary and Conservative Party Member of Parliament. Montague’s fiery speeches and controversial public opinions make her a controversial figure within Britain, and Budd is forced into the middle of a conspiracy when she becomes targeted by enigmatic assassins.

Those expecting Bodyguard to be a non-stop action thrill ride in the vein of recent hits like The Old Man and The Night Agent may not have expected to see such a mature, dramatic commentary on the state of government surveillance and the mistreatment of military veterans. While the series seemed to go viral due to the intimate sexual content, it was far from the melodramatic romance of something like The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Madden wasn’t just there to be a handsome face who could rattle off one-liners. Anyone excited to see his performance in The Russo Brothers’ new spy series Citadel need to check out the breakout role that proved what a talented actor Madden really was.

Madden Gives A Nuanced Performance

The opening scene of the pilot episode may have led some viewers to get a false impression of the tone that Bodyguard was trying to present; the series opens with a nauseating sequence in which Budd is trapped on a train to London Euston and forced to negotiate with Middle Eastern terrorists that intend to detonate a suicide bombing. It’s a tense, riveting sequence where Madden shows the professionalism of a well-trained combat veteran. However, this wasn’t intended to be a flashy action sequence that proved how cool Budd was. It’s established that Budd has empathy and sensitivity, and does not want to kill anyone; it also showed that he was still wrestling with post-traumatic stress disorder given his experiences in the Afghanistan war.

The show’s depiction of PTSD was much more nuanced thanks to Madden’s performance. Budd gives several signs that he’s dealing with something troubling, but it’s not initially stated what his background is. The traumatizing train experience forces him to relive carnage and warfare that he had been trying to forget; it’s particularly difficult for a young veteran like Budd, who has trouble adjusting to normal social life in the aftermath. Following his return from Afghanistan, Budd was separated from his wife Vicky (Sophie Rundle), and their two children. This isn’t some melodramatic storyline intended to spark romantic tension; it showed that Budd and Vicky still have feelings for each other, but are unable to have a normal life due to Budd’s mood changes and PTSD. Madden makes this character, a father who longs for his children’s embrace, a heartbreaking one.

Madden Shows Anxiety and Paranoia

Bodyguard proves that it’s more of a paranoia thriller than an action saga as the series delves into Montague’s controversial bill to support “Snoopers” that would surveil citizens and potentially violate civil liberties. While it appears that Budd has always leaned in a more liberal direction, Madden explores how his experiences have hardlined his views. Budd lost colleagues in combat due to ignorant politicians, and he’s seen the consequences of putting too much power into the government’s hands. Montague and Budds’ opinions vary dramatically, and Madden does an excellent job at subtly expressing his discomfort in serving her. While returning to the role of a dedicated, watchful protector brings him a sense of familiarity, he can’t help but understand why someone as controversial as Montague has made so many enemies.

Madden further excels at showing how Budd’s paranoia, anxiety, and political allegiances that arose during the Afghanistan conflict are heightened when he starts to believe that he’s being watched; Bodyguard begins to evoke similarities similar to American political thrillers of the 1970s such as The Parallax View, Three Days of the Condor, All the President’s Men, and Marathon Man. However, this issue grows increasingly complex when Budd and Montague begin to grow attracted to each other, and later become intimate. It’s not a scandal introduced to hook in viewers; both Budd and Montague show the ramifications of sharing a traumatic experience. Considering Budd has been isolated post-service and Montague’s private affairs have little time to develop amidst her professional duties, both characters are longing for a connection during difficult times.

Madden Is Vulnerable

The series finds its riveting conclusion when Budd risks everything he has, and all the anxieties that have been dormant within his imagination have emerged in reality. Vicky’s life is in danger when Budd discovers that confidential information was leaked surrounding Montague’s whereabouts that allowed the conspirators to find a fall guy for their scheme; given Budd’s mental track record and his aforementioned political opinions, he’s the most obvious candidate. Madden is at his most vulnerable when Budd must walk into harm’s way on the notion of his innocence. Everyone thinks he’s crazy and looks at his crumbling social life as evidence, but Budd can only rely on his own integrity for his survival.

It’s rare to see a male actor show such a sensitive form of masculinity, as Budd suffers emotional breakdowns in many instances. He’s not simply a pawn in a scheme, but an individual who has the capacity to invoke real change. It’s a mature, nuanced performance that showed that Madden wasn’t just trying to prove his merit as an action star. Bodyguard understood that he was an actor that people should take seriously.