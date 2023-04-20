Prime Video's upcoming thriller series Citadel is set to arrive on the streaming service in just over a week's time on April 28, but the series recently had its official world premiere in London, England. At the event was Collider's own Steve Weintraub who had the chance to ask a few questions to the cast and crew of the series to ask them not just about Citadel but also about other projects that they are working on. One of the cast members that Weintraub got to talk to was series lead Richard Madden, who confirmed that his next film project Killer Heat from director Philippe Lacôte is currently filming in Greece despite previous reports saying production should start next month.

When talking to Madden, Weintraub inquired about what other projects he is planning to film this year besides Citadel Season 2, to which Madden confirmed that Killer Heat's filming is currently underway. "Besides [Citidel Season 2], I'm actually doing a film with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley called Killer Heat, directed by Philippe Lacôte, and it's this kind of dark noir thriller, whodunit mystery all set in Greece. So, very different for me, but I'm excited." As a follow-up, Weintraub asked when the filming is set to start, to which Madden confirmed "I'm filming it now" and continued by saying, "Yeah. It's real, it's happening, I’m doing it!" This comes after a report from Deadline in early April that stated the film was set to begin filming in May, but it seems that the project has been moved up.

Killer Heat is based on the 2021 short story The Jealousy Man written by Jo Nesbø. The upcoming film sees the previously mentioned Gordon-Levitt and Woodley joining Madden in the starring roles. The story follows two twin brothers, both played by Madden, as they find themselves in a dangerous love triangle on the isolated Greek island of Crete. A wounded detective known as "The Jealousy Man," played by Gordon-Levitt, is sent to the island to investigate the situation.

Image via Prime Video

Who Else Is Working On Killer Heat

Lacôte, who is known for his film Night of the Kings which went on to win the Venice Film Festival Amplify Voices Award in 2020, will be directing from a screenplay that is written by House of Gucci scribe Roberto Bentivegna with revisions to the script being done by Oscar and BAFTA-nominated writer of Steven Spielberg's cold-war thriller Bridge of Spies, Matt Charman. Killer Heat is produced by Makeready’s Brad Weston, with Nesbø, Gordon-Levitt, Tom Karnowski, and Makeready’s Collin Creighton executive producing. Makeready’s Oscar Montemayor will associate produce.

Killer Heat is currently filming and does not yet have an announced release date.