Even titans of industry have their heroes. In 2013, notorious writer Stephen King wrote a tribute on his blog mourning the loss of iconic American science-fiction and horror author, Richard Matheson. In his post, King attributes Matheson as having inspired several of his most famous works. Active from the 1950s through to his death, Richard Matheson changed the landscape of horror during his lifetime. His many novels and scripts shifted the horror status quo from the removed, cold stone sterility of gothic castles and manors to a more recognizable suburban setting. His sparse, clean writing infused a heavy dose of realism into the genre, a feature that lives on as a staple of modern horror writing and movies.

You Know Richard Matheson Even if You Don’t Know Richard Matheson

Close

The name Richard Matheson may not ring a bell for a younger crowd. Despite not recognizing his name, Matheson’s legacy is so significant that one need not know his name to know his work. Primarily a novelist, Matheson wrote over 30 books and several short story collections. His most well-known novel, I Am Legend, was published in 1954. Set in a desolate, apocalyptic LA plagued by genuinely terrifying vampires, I Am Legend follows Robert Neville and his lonely investigation into the origin of the plague that triggered the end of the world. 1964 saw Matheson write a screenplay for the first adaptation of this book, The Last Man on Earth. 1971 rebooted I Am Legend with The Omega Man, directed by Boris Sagal. Again, in 2007, I Am Legend was re-adapted with Will Smith. Though Matheson was not fond of any of the films, Hollywood and the movie-going public have demonstrated a remarkable dedication to his work.

Matheson is best remembered as a novelist, but he was active in the Hollywood machine, producing both adapted and original scripts. A writer for The Twilight Zone since its early days, Matheson penned 16 of the 156 original episodes. “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” with William Shatner, “Nick of Time,” and “The Invaders” are all credited to Matheson. These are all classic episodes of The Twilight Zone, and all are likely to be placed somewhere on a best episodes list.

How Richard Matheson Shaped Modern Horror

Image via Warner Bros.

Matheson moved modern American horror from the classic creature features and British-influenced gothic tales into an era of realism. His sentences were crisp and concise, and his interest was primarily in themes of loneliness, isolation, and humanism. I Am Legend is a novel with arguably the most frightening vampires conceived of in the 20th century, yet the terror of the book comes from Neville’s desperate solitude. The pomp of Matheson’s creatures is only the first layer. The real horror comes from the thoughtful questioning of what it must be like to be the last man left in LA, if not the whole world. Once Matheson makes his mark on the genre, cinema takes a marked turn away from over-the-top camp in films like Attack of the 50-Foot Woman, The Mummy, and The Thing to zero in on that gritty realism, with hits like The Birds, Rosemary’s Baby, and Night of the Living Dead.

Countless storytellers have attributed Matheson as a source of inspiration. Novelists Anne Rice, Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, and Joe Hill are among some of the biggest names in late 20th and early 21st century speculative fiction, and they have all named Matheson as influential in their work. His impact is clear even today in the literary and theatrical spheres. Two of the biggest names in horror today bear Matheson’s fingerprints on their specific aesthetics. Ari Aster’s haunting debut, Hereditary grounds its gothic tale with a punchy modernist sensibility. Jordon Peele creates dread by spotlighting societal anxieties. Matheson’s impact cannot be overstated — even after his death, his specific brand of horror continues to dominate the landscape.

What Stephen King is in Hollywood today, Matheson was first. King himself pays great homage to Matheson and the power he had and continues to have over the horror genre. Widely beloved by authors, screenwriters, directors, and fans, Matheson's work changed the game. He brought horror into everyday life and revealed the mundane to be terrifying. There is a significant division of horror fans who will argue that the scariest type of horror is the kind that is recognizable in the real world. They can thank Matheson for popularizing the spotlight on humanistic terror. Over a decade after his death, Matheson's impact is still clear and present. Many of the movies being made and the stories being told today owe a debt to Matheson's vision.