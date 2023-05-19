In the history of Presidents on film, Richard Nixon may be one of the most attempted. From the Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams comedy Dick, the two separate movies made about the time Nixon met Elvis (Elvis Meets Nixon and Elvis & Nixon), Anthony Hopkins portraying Nixon in Oliver Stone's Nixon, and the countless cameos and throwaway gags, Hollywood has turned itself inside out trying to portray his presidency on screen. Yet, none of these films quite capture why people have attempted to make so many films about the man. To properly do that, you must leave the Hollywood system entirely, be that in one way or another. Robert Altman's 1984 film Secret Honor, starring the late, great Philip Baker Hall in a one-man show, is the perfect depiction of Richard Nixon on screen. In just 90 minutes, in one room, with one character, Altman and Hall accomplished with a student crew at the University of Michigan, something that no one else ever has, and nobody probably ever will.

The Surprising Connection Between Richard Altman & Richard Nixon

Secret Honor is about its director almost as much as it is about Richard Nixon. Altman, a veteran director of classics such as Nashville and The Long Goodbye, had begun to run into some problems in the early '80s. Following the flop of Popeye, combined with his reputation as someone who would fight for every last measure of control over his films, Altman was exiled from Hollywood. A director known for his elaborate uses of sound, stunning cinematography, and versatile ensemble casts, was now making films with his students as his crew at the University of Michigan. Once a shining example of how great Hollywood could be, he was now cast out.

Nixon, strangely enough, has a lot of parallels to Altman, although politically they could not be further apart — Altman as a staunch leftist and Nixon as a Republican. Nixon began his political career as a Representative, and then a Senator from California, instrumental in the HUAC hearings to stamp out Communism early on in the Cold War. He was then Dwight Eisenhower's vice president, and following a few humiliating defeats against JFK for the Presidency, and in the race for California governor, he won the 1968 Presidential election, running on a promise to end the Vietnam War, and generally straighten the ship following the chaos of the late 60s we have all come to know and love. (If you are interested in learning more about the 1968 election, Haskell Wexler's Medium Cool is a criminally underrated film from the era.)

To condense a very complex series of events, following the war in Vietnam actually getting worse due to meddling by Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a financial crisis that led to both price controls and the end of the gold standard, massive intervention all over South America to stop the spread of communism, landing on the moon, the re-opening of diplomacy with China, and tensions cooling with the Soviet Union, Nixon was re-elected in 1972 by winning every single state in the country besides Massachusetts, in one of the largest victories in the history of the United States.

However, almost immediately trouble came. It was found that elements inside Nixon's administration had broken into the DNC headquarters at the Watergate Hotel, in an attempt to get information to help Nixon win in 1972. It eventually comes out that Nixon was fully involved in the coverup of the break-in, and resigned from the presidency to avoid being impeached. He was later granted a pardon for his role in Watergate by his successor, Gerald Ford. His political career was destroyed, his reputation tarnished, and he essentially lived in exile for the remainder of his life. An incredibly important and influential president was now seen as less than nothing.

'Secret Honor' Gives Us a Different Take on Nixon

All The President's Men, or taken a high school history class, this all probably sounds very familiar. And that is where a lot of media about Nixon tends to end. At most, any personal or psychological examination boils down to his insane paranoia which led to the meticulous recording of every meeting he ever had, or his voice, never anything more profound. Secret Honor changes that. Altman, as a fellow exile, examines Nixon's entire life. Most importantly, the film starts with a brief introduction, stating, "This film is not a work of history or a historical recreation. It is a work of fiction, using as a fictional character, a real person, President Richard M. Nixon - in an attempt to understand." We then begin to see a side of Nixon, that you never see of any president in any film. Hall portrays him with this simmering rage, rage at how his life turned out, rage at how it started, on a dirt farm in California with his brothers dying of tuberculosis. In his office, surrounded by portraits of Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Kissinger, talking to the cameras and tape recorders in his office, with only a pistol and a bottle of scotch Hall explodes for 90 minutes on why things have turned out this way. He ping-pongs between rage and deep depression. There are almost constant epiphanies on how his political career was built on destruction, then an almost immediate rage about how it's not fair he got a pardon out of his 30 years of service, while the Bushs got the CIA. His involvement with the shadowy "Bohemian Grove" is also made clear, making Nixon a puppet controlled by secret organizations. Yet, is that true, or merely a man making excuses for his own downfall? Altman revels in this space, showing a side of the presidency never seen before on film.

Why Is 'Secret Honor' Better Than Other Films About Nixon?

What sets Secret Honor apart from other films on Nixon, or even American politics in general is Altman's relationship with Nixon. A man who he fiercely disagreed with, yet here they are in almost the same situation. (Funnily enough, in 1983 Nixon sent Altman a letter asking if his film Nashville was coming to VHS as it was one of his daughter's favorite films. Pure coincidence, but still amazing.) That relationship allows for a space to be created, for the audience to sit in. We see Nixon as a bloodthirsty monster, spewing language that could never be written in this article, yet we also see the pain of someone who has regarded themselves as a lifelong failure, now chewed up and spat out by those who promised him he had finally won. Altman's critique of Nixon expands beyond the surface level. Criticism has never really been about applying a static label of good or bad towards something. That should never be the point. The audience can learn so much more about a subject if you allow them the space to see it for themselves, while also giving them a gentle nudge.

Secret Honor is certainly not an unbiased film, but it does allow the audience to see it through themselves. And that would not be possible without an absolutely incredible performance by Philip Baker Hall. Pure electricity on screen, a scathing portrayal of a man that no other actor has ever gotten right. To have such a performance is one thing, but to carry a film by yourself, making a room full of portraits feel like the real people are there? A masterful performance by Hall in the film. This, combined with taking Altman's intensely visual style of zooms and tracking shots, and forcing him into a single room, forces him to break the mold he had created for himself. Every move, every cut, feels so biting, so scathing. Instead of meandering around and focusing on a cast of characters, he hammers home at every single flaw, every misstep, every moment that has brought Nixon to this moment.

Watergate will forever live on in culture, through films, podcasts, TV, and even just adding -gate to end of whatever new controversy has popped up in the news. Yet, we are so far removed from it that it has now been set in stone. Films like this allow for it to be removed from the cabinet, and re-examined with a fresh set of eyes. A figure like Nixon can teach you a lot about the way America works. Altman understood that, and the film reflects that. A stunning achievement in 1984, and even more stunning now. Out of the almost 30 films Robert Altman made, Secret Honor may not only have aged the best, but it may also be the very best film he ever made.