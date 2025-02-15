Richard Pryor was more than a comedic icon of the ‘70s and ‘80s. He revolutionized the stand-up scene by not only reflecting on the struggles of everyday life as a Black man in America, but by also making his personal life an open book without limits. Though there have been countless documentaries and stalled attempts at producing a biopic to explore his history off the stage, Pryor gave a glimpse of his world in 1986’s Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling.

At the height of his fame as a movie star who overcame insurmountable odds, Pryor had reached icon status in the mid-‘80s. He was the first major Black talent to have a production company deal with Columbia Pictures to produce projects with greater creative control. Firmly established with hit comedies such as Silver Streak, Stir Crazy, and The Toy, Pryor was ready to step behind the director’s chair to depict a scandalous life of drugs, infidelity, and a confrontation with mortality.

Richard Pryor Uses 'Jo Jo Dancer' as a Way To Explore His Controversial Past

Image via Columbia Pictures

Using the fictional title character as an on-screen avatar, Jo Jo Dancer does not waste time when it kicks off with a re-enactment of the June 1980 incident in which Pryor was hospitalized after setting himself on fire while freebasing on cocaine. As Jo Jo lies lifeless in a coma, his spiritual essence exits from his body, starting on a a path navigating through the comedian’s difficult upbringing for reexamination. He revisits his childhood in the ‘40s as he was being raised by his grandmother in a brothel filmed on location around Pryor’s home city of Peoria, IL. As the sequence establishes the film’s attempt to balance comedy with drama, the exposure to misogyny towards the sex workers, including Jo Jo’s mother, shapes the comedian’s jaded views about relationships.

Transitioning to a young adult living with his disappointed father in the early ‘60s, Jo Jo leaves home and his first wife behind for the Midwest, where he works as a shoeshine boy by day and an amateur comedian by night. Initially, he finds minor success performing impressions at a local nightclub while having his first encounter with drugs and alcohol to give him courage on stage. Additionally, Jo Jo deals with institutional racism by the white club owner withholding money for the Black performers, including his exotic dancer friend Satin Doll (Paula Kelly). It was not until the latter part of the decade that Jo Jo finds his voice against the backdrop of the Civil Rights movement, resulting in a meteoric rise to superstardom.

Richard Pryor Recreates His Near-Death Experience With Drugs in 'Jo Jo Dancer'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Jo Jo Dancer’s coming-of-age tale plays as a rise-and-fall tale of a superstar. Pryor delivers some of the best dramatic work in his filmography because he reveals how his childhood trauma affected his love life. As the film navigates significant periods of Jo Jo’s story, it depicts the many loves inspired by Pryor’s romances. His most notable relationship is with his free-spirited Caucasian wife Dawn (Barbara Williams), who follows Jo Jo’s rise to success in California, only to get caught up in cocaine and infidelity herself. Another is with the highly sensual Michelle (Debbie Allen), the unfortunate recipient of a moment involving her car falling off of a canyon following an argument over Jo Jo’s affairs.

The power of Jo Jo Dancer comes from Pryor’s title character in an out-of-body state caught between life and death as he navigates his life experiences. While the dark moments of the film are undercut by humor, the laughter comes to a halt in Pryor’s most naked, yet powerful moment in the third act. Following the sudden death of his grandmother, Jo Jo’s spirit returns to the moment when he doused himself with alcohol while high on cocaine. Up to this point, there’s clarity to Jo Jo’s drug addiction: He needs to escape the pain of hate and losing the ones he loved. Only in spirit can Jo Jo find the power to forgive himself for his self-destruction.

Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling is Pryor’s most honest film about how a man’s lifelong demons can affect his definition of love and desire, ultimately coming out on the other side after staring death in the face and walking away. For the iconic comedian, he allowed the semi-biopic to be an opportunity to confront his difficult past while continuing to entertain fans with his electric brand of humor. As a story co-written and directed by its subject, Jo Jo Dancer is the closest the public will ever get to understanding who the real Richard Pryor was.