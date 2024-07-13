The Big Picture Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness guru, passed away at 76. He celebrated his birthday just one day before.

Police responded to a call at Simmons' home, where he was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected.

Simmons expressed gratitude for birthday wishes on Twitter before his passing. The cause of death is unknown.

Richard Simmons, the iconic fitness guru who inspired millions to embrace a healthier lifestyle, has passed away at the age of 76. According to TMZ, police responded to a call from Simmons’ housekeeper on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. The news of Simmons’ death comes just one day after he celebrated his 76th birthday. He acknowledged the occasion in a series of heartfelt posts on Twitter, where he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of birthday wishes.

Who Was Richard Simmons?

Simmons rose to fame in the 1970s with the opening of his gyms across Los Angeles. His unique approach to fitness, which was characterised by his enthusiastic personality and inclusive philosophy, quickly garnered a dedicated following. This popularity paved the way for two hosting gigs: Slim Cookin and the Emmy-winning talk show The Richard Simmons Show. Throughout the 1980s, he released a series of highly successful self-hosted fitness tapes, solidifying his status as a pop culture icon.

Simmons' influence extended beyond the fitness world. He made numerous appearances on television, often portraying himself. His credits include CHiPs, Fame, Amazing Stories, The Larry Sanders Show, Evening Shade, Arrested Development, All My Children, and General Hospital. He was also a frequent guest on late-night shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Late Night With David Letterman, and Saturday Night Live.Additionally, he got the chance to show his playful side as a panelist on game shows like Family Feud, Super Password, and The New Hollywood Squares. His distinctive voice also brought characters to life in animated series such as Dinosaurs, Rocko’s Modern Life, Hercules, Johnny Bravo, and Fish Hooks.

Richard Simmons leaves behind a legacy of positivity, health, and inclusivity. His impact on the fitness industry and popular culture is immeasurable, and he will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to helping others lead healthier lives. Simmons was more than just a television personality to many; he was a member of their families and their journeys to health and happiness. As fans around the world mourn his passing, they also celebrate the joy and inspiration he brought to so many.