Prime Video has released a new trailer for the upcoming six-episode series, Riches, given fans a new look at what to expect.

The trailer begins with a discussion of how the beauty company at the center of the upcoming series' drama has been an important brand for Black British beauty for the past two decades. It then shows tension in the Richards family over who will take over the family business after the death of their father Stephen Richards (played by Hugh Quarshie). A montage shows the tension escalating, with each character believing that they should be the one to run the company. The trailer ends with Nina Richards (played by Deborah Ayorinde) saying that her family members will have to fight her if they want to take control of "her" company. Though a short preview, the focus on culture, legacy, and family drama seems promising.

The series will be led by Ayorinde, whose previous work includes playing Lucky Emory in Prime Video's Them, Dana in NBC's The Village, and Candace Miller in the first season of Netflix's Marvel series Luke Cage. Quarshie, who plays the family patriach, also has an impressive body of work which includes playing Father Joseph Ennis in 2003's Conspiracy of Silence (directed by John Deery), Captain Quarsh Panaka in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (directed by George Lucas), and Father Gus 1989's The Church (directed by Michele Soavi). The series will also star Sarah Niles as Claudia Richards, Adeyinka Akinrinade as Alesha Richards, Ola Orebiyi as Gus Richards, Nneka Okoye as Wanda Richards, and Emmanuel Imani as Simon Richards.

Image via Prime Video

Riches was created by Abby Ajayi. She will also be a writer, executive producer, and director for the series. Ajayi's previous work includes writing for Netflix's Inventing Anna and ABC's How to Get Away with Murder. Sebastian Thiel, and Darcia Martin will also direct episodes of the series. Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks will be executive producers for Greenacre Films. Monumental Television's Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter will also be executive producers for the series. Yvonne Francas is also on board as a producer.

Riches is a co-production between Amazon Studios and ITV. It will first premiere on ITVX in the United Kingdom before it becomes available to stream on Prime Video. Banijay Rights will be in charge of the series' international distribution for Greenacre Films.

All six episodes of Riches will premiere on Prime Video on December 2. In the meantime, check out the new trailer for Riches below: