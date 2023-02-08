While Season 7 of Rick and Morty is currently in production, fans were still unsure if the series would survive any longer than that without co-creator Justin Roiland. However, as The Wrap reveals, Adult Swim intends to fulfill their previous 70-episode Rick and Morty order, of which there are still 40 episodes left to air.

Created by Roiland and Dan Harmon in 2013, Rick and Morty became one of the most successful adult animated series of all time, thanks to its unique approach to sci-fi parody and existential dread. After three seasons with increasing ratings, Adult Swim gave Harmon and Roiland the margin they needed to plan in advance and ordered 70 new episodes. Since each season has ten episodes on average, the deal ensured Rick and Morty would air until Season 10.

But earlier this year, we learned that Roiland is facing serious charges of domestic violence and forced incarceration. After these 2020 charges were made public, other reports emerged to underline Roiland’s supposed abuses and predatory behavior toward minors. It’s no wonder Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland, deciding to move forward with Season 7 of Rick and Morty without the co-creator. Roiland was also dismissed by Hulu, where he co-created the Solar Opposites series, and resigned from his video game studio, Squanch Games.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: 'Rick & Morty' Season 6: Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, & Scott Marder on Rick Prime and Playing Different Beths & Jerrys

While it is easy to understand why everyone in Hollywood is taking some healthy distance from Roiland, fans wondered how much his exit from Rick and Morty would impact the show. That’s because Roiland was more than the series’ co-creator and has also worked as the voice actor behind Rick and Morty for six seasons. So, while Season 7 is already in production, the question remained whether the show could continue after that. Fortunately, Adult Swim is confident in the show's ability to survive the allegations against Roiland, as the company still expects the series to last for at least four more seasons.

Where Will Rick and Morty Goes Next?

Season 5 of Rick and Morty served as the conclusion of the series' biggest arc yet, with the departure of Evil Morty from the Central Finite Curve. Season 6 introduced a new main antagonist, Prime Rick, the man responsible for turning the series’ main Rick into the megalomaniac prick he is. As Season 6’s finale teases, the series will move forward with the hunt for Prime Rick, which is expected to last for a couple more seasons.

There’s still no release window for Season 7 of Rick and Morty. In addition, Adult Swim is yet to announce who’ll replace Roiland as the voices of Rick and Morty.