Morty, wake up. It's time for a new adventure, this time as a football star. Just after the new collaboration between Rick and Morty and Adidas was announced yesterday, the show released a new trailer for the collaboration on its Twitter account. The new collection, called X Speedportal, is available now to order on the Adidas website here.

The new ad, released on Tuesday, opens in the same way that most of Rick and Morty's adventures, open, with Rick, the evil and often drunk genius stumbling into his grandson's room in the middle of the night and calling for him to wake up. But this time, their adventure is a bit different. Rick takes Morty to his lab where two famous soccer stars Mohamed Salah and Vivianne Miedema are floating in two goo-filled tubes.

Upon questioning, Rick announces that the two soccer stars are in the tubes as a part of what he calls 'consensual science', and that the two athletes are in the tubes in order to give Morty a little bit of their athletic prowess. From Salah, he will "receive the gift of dribbling and finishing", and from Miedema he will be granted the "power of the striker and speed with or without the ball". Oh, and she will grant him the very rare ability to enjoy Dutch cuisine, especially herring.

Rick then shows Morty the medium for this transfer of power, the Adidas X Speedportal, a pair of Solar Green soccer cleats attached by tubes to the two tubed athletes. The shoes, according to Rick, grant multidimensional speed, a carbon fiber soleplate, and well, a whole bunch of other marketing terms. Morty is then given the shoes and then dumped, alongside Miedema and Salah into an intergalactic soccer match, which he immediately dominates, celebrating with a plate of herring. However, when he reports his success to Rick, Rick responds by blasting the shoes into another dimension so as not to upset their current balance.

Rick and Morty is one of the most successful animated series on television right now. After premiering in 2013, the series soon gained a cult following online. The series is created by Dan Harmon and features a dry, absurdist style of comedy. The series, which blends comedy and science fiction, follows the Sanchez/Smith family, as they struggle to keep up with the chaos brought to them by Rick Sanchez, a line-in no-good grandpa who often uses his daughter and her family in his various experiments. He often pairs off on side adventures with Morty, his daughter's teenage son.

And where did Rick transport the shoes? Well, right here in this reality, apparently. The new ad was released yesterday to the Rick and Morty Twitter and Youtube channel and was presented by Adult Swim, the network on which Rick and Morty airs. There are a variety of cleats to choose from in the new collection, ranging in price from $65.00 USD to $280.00 USD. The collection also includes shin guards and gloves. You can purchase items from the collection here. And you can check out the new ad below: