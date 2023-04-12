It's been quite a busy day for Warner Bros., as the studio held a special event to talk about the rebranding of their streaming service from HBO Max to simply, Max. Plenty of announcements were made regarding the future of some of the studio's biggest franchises, including a new Harry Potter television adaptation and a new prequel set in the Game of Thrones universe. Added to that, Warner Bros. also established that a Rick and Morty anime will be heading to the platform this year, featuring your favorite characters from the Adult Swim comedy in a way they've never been seen before.

It wouldn't be the first time the successful animated show ventured in the genre, as plenty of Rick and Morty anime shorts have officially been released over the past couple of years, sending the genius inventor and his grandson into adventures similar to those seen in the manga adaptation of Lone Wolf and Cub. The stories were launched after the fourth season of the show concluded, and the network has used them to entertain fans while they await new episodes of the main series. Creativity and innovation are likely to be found in a multiverse built around comedy, with some room for engaging drama left between portals.

The sixth season of Rick and Morty tried to break the mold of what fans previously knew about these characters. While their toxic relationship seemed to be going around a defined loop, Morty slowly started to break away from the control his grandfather had over his life. In the meantime, Rick himself has been struggling with opening up his heart to people close to him and, after many episodes where he openly rejected the idea, real change is starting to form in his heart. To keep its audience engaged in the episodes to come, the sixth season's finale promised to set the duo on a particular goal: To find the Rick variant that killed our protagonist's original family.

Image via Adult Swim

The Future of Rick and Morty

Earlier this year, the series found itself in the middle of a controversy when Justin Roiland faced some serious accusations. The actor had voiced both of the titular main characters over the course of the entire show, and when the studio had to sever ties with him due to the unfortunate situation, the future of the animated comedy remained uncertain. After all, they still have forty episodes left in their contract. It didn't take long for Adult Swim to announce they would start looking for a replacement for both voices and that Rick and Morty will move forward as planned without Roiland's involvement.

While you wait for the Rick and Morty anime to premiere on Max later this year, you can check out an example of the network sending the duo to a new animation style below: