After premiering a new Rick and Morty episode that parodies Voltron, Adult Swim released a new anime short from director Takashi Sano (Tower of God) on YouTube. This is the second Rick and Morty anime short director by Sano, also responsible for last year’s Rick and Morty vs. Genocider.

Titled Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil), Sano’s new Rick and Morty short pokes fun at anime culture in a different way than last night’s episode. The short still features GoTron, the gigantic robot built from five mechanical ferrets. However, the resulting robot is driven by the combined consciousness of man and machine, with Jerry trapped inside the beast and having to reflect on his own life. It has a real Evangelion vibe, which is appropriate since we’ll get a new Evangelion movie later this month. If only the episode that was all about Evangelion and Voltron was as good as this.

The new short shows how much anime can be (positively) weird by also making Summer fall in love with an A.I. named Delta, who’s actually Jerry reaching out from inside Gorton. This happens before GoTron/Jerry destroys the world by accident, and Summer needs to rebuild humanity at the reflex of Rick: RickWorld. Oh, and Rick’s basically drunk the entire time while discussing how existence is pointless. You know, pretty simple and straightforward Rick and Morty material.

Season 5 of Rick and Morty has been uneven so far, amping up the jokes while repeating subplots that were already explored by the series. Fortunately, the success of Rick and Morty allows Adult Swim to release extra content that’s really refreshing, like the previous short Samurai and Shogun, also inspired by Japanese culture.

New episodes of Rick and Morty premiere on Adult Swim every Sunday night at 11 p.m. EST. Check the new anime short below.

