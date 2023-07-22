Rick and Morty has been a show that fans have loved, despite the recent controversy surrounding co-creator Justin Roiland (who created the series with Dan Harmon). Now, at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were given a look at the upcoming Rick and Morty: The Anime which is directed by Takashi Sano! The series is going to be art directed by Arisa Matsuzwana with color design by Maikio Kojima and what we've seen of the artwork is absolutely beautiful! The Adult Swim series is one of their biggest shows on the network, fans causing chaos trying to get Szechuan sauce because of the show. It's that big.

The new trailer for Rick and Morty: The Anime gave us a look into what Sano has planned for the 10 episodes he's directed of a new take on the series as a whole. There is still no release date for the series, but the trailer is a lot to get fans excited about what is to come and Sano clearly is coming at this from a place of love for the series as a whole.

"Hello. I'm Sano, the director of Rick and Morty: The Anime," he said via a video shown to SDCC audiences, going on to add:

"And as the director, I would like to assure you that I'm also a huge fan of the original Rick and Morty. I believe there are many Rick and Morty fans all over the world. And I'm truly honored to be chosen to create a new Rick and Morty story out of all of them. But with that honor comes a lot of pressure, because the original is just so well made. What I've tried to accomplish in these 10 episodes is to take all my favorite parts of watching Rick and Morty, compress them down to extract their essence, and then add a unique Japanese twist."

Bringing his own Rick and Morty to life

Sano went on in the video to talk about combining anime and Rick and Morty together. "I'd like you to enjoy Rick and Morty's adventures as they're whisked through time and space, tangled up in all sorts of chaos. And after all 10 episodes, I think you'll find yourself in a peculiar state of mind," he said. "And that state, I believe, best reflects the feelings I get watching Rick and Morty. I hope you enjoy the new series. Please do check it out!" It is just nice to know that Rick and Morty: The Anime has someone like Sano taking the reigns on it when he clearly cares about these characters and we can't wait to see what Adult Swim, Sano, and everyone involved has in store for fans of Rick and Morty.