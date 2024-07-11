The Big Picture The new Rick and Morty: The Anime trailer reveals new characters and plot elements for fans to enjoy.

The English-dub and Japanese versions will premiere on Adult Swim in August with new episodes streaming on Max.

Fans may catch an early look at Rick and Morty: The Anime with the Rickmobile and Mortymobile tour at San Diego Comic-Con.

How does one say "wubbalubbadubdub" in Japanese? We have no idea, but perhaps we'll find out in Rick and Morty: The Anime, which just released a brand-new trailer as well as an official premiere date. The first official spin-off for Adult Swim's wildly popular adult animated series that is directed by Tower of God filmmaker Takashi Sano, Rick and Morty: The Anime is set to portray the wacky multiversal world of Rick and Morty like never before.

Despite the noticeably different art style, the new trailer for Rick and Morty: The Anime is packed with several characters, locations, and references that fans of the main series are bound to recognize. This includes the return of Space Beth (Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran) and other familiar supporting characters like Birdperson and the President, not to mention the very welcome resurgence of Morty's Mind Blowers. That being said, there's also some brand-new elements that are completely unique to Rick and Morty: The Anime, such as a brand-new love interest for Morty.

Along with the new ten-episode series, Rick and Morty: The Anime will also feature a brand-new voice cast, both for the Japanese-language version and the English dub. This includes Youhei Tadano and Joe Daniels as Rick, Keisuke Chiba and Gabriel Regojo as Morty, Akiha Matsui and Donna Bella Litton as Summer, Manabu Muraji and Joe Daniels as Jerry, and Takako Fuji and Patricia Duran as Beth. No word yet on if any stars and voice actors from the main series will stop by for an appearance or cameo, but really anything's possible in the multiverse.

When and Where is 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' Releasing?

It's no secret that anime enthusiasts consistently debate over watching their shows in Japanese or English, but in the case of Rick and Morty: The Anime, you'll be able to experience both. The English dub of Rick and Morty: The Anime will have its official premiere on Adult Swim on Thursday, August 15, at midnight. As for the Japanese version, that will be available to watch on Adult Swim on Saturday, August 17, at midnight, all during the network's recently-revived Toonami block. Keeping in line with Adult Swim's other shows, new episodes will then become available to stream on Max the day after they premiere on TV. New episodes will also be available to purchase the next day on digital.

The premiere of Rick and Morty: The Anime may only be a month away, but fans may be able to get an early look at the series. Adult Swim has also announced that Rick and Morty: The Anime is going on tour with the patented Rickmobile and Mortymobile. The grand tour will be kicking off at the impending San Diego Comic-Con, and you can find the full list of dates and locations at rickmobile.com.

The series that started it all, Rick and Morty, is currently available to stream on Max.

