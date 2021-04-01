To celebrate April Fool’s Day, Rick and Morty were transformed into babies by Adult Swim, now temporarily rebranded as "Adult Swim Jr." Per IGN, the joke is that the channel, specialized in animations for adults, would be now aimed at children. Nothing would represent the change better than the creation of Rick and Morty Babies, a fictional new series that would transform the gruesome adventures of our favorite sci-fi duo into a child’s cartoon.

The first episode of Rick and Morty Babies is actually a reprisal of “Total Rickall”, the fourth episode of Season 2. The catch is that the episode is entirely redubbed with children’s voices, just for the sake of a good joke. The show also received a totally new opening scene, that transforms all the characters into babies, in a montage that makes reference to classic animated series for children, such as The Rugrats, Muppet Babies, Looney Toons Jr., and Total DramaRama.

Image via Adult Swim

Rick and Morty were not the only adult animation characters transformed by Adult Swim for April Fool’s Day. Adult Swim published on Twitter a trailer for a special baby-fied version of some of their biggest hits, including The Boondocks, Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. The trailer even has a child voice doing all the narration for the new "age-appropriate shows for growing minds and for growing senses of humor." The goal is supposedly to create "a safe place just for kids," that cannot waste their "formative years not enjoying Adult Swim."

If the joke looks done already, I feel the need to point out Adult Swim is also tweeting small educational animations, drawn and voiced as if kids were responsible for their production. The best one, so far, is the one that explains to us what’s the Illuminati.

You can check the new baby-fied intro of Rick and Morty right below. Rick and Morty will be back to their usual family-unfriendly format when Season 5 premieres on June 20.

