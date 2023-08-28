Animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty has gained a strong following in its almost 10 years on the air, becoming one of the most well-known shows currently running. Following the interplanetary adventures of genius yet nihilistic scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith (both previously voiced by the now-fired Justin Roiland), the series has deeply explored many sci-fi concepts.

This ranges from comedic movie parodies to grander and more emotionally potent storylines about the characters' interpersonal dynamics and Rick's tragic backstory. Fans are often in discussion about the series' highlights, with plot-driven episodes usually being fan favorites, making these audience-rated episodes the best on IMDb.

10 "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri"

Season 4, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

"Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" primarily focuses on Beth and Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) as the latter returns from space to confront Rick about cloning her. Additionally, the episode features the return of Rick's best friend, Birdperson (Dan Harmon), and Summer's friend Tammy (Cassie Steele), as the Galactic Federation captures the Beths.

RELATED: ‘Rick And Morty’: Power Ranking the 10 Best Post-Credits Scenes

Utilizing aesthetics reminiscent of Star Wars, the episode sets up a compelling dynamic between the Beths, provides a fun subplot between Morty and Summer (Spencer Grammer), and brings back Rick's beloved friend Birdperson, albeit in a new form.

9 "Pickle Rick"

Season 3, Episode 3

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

In "Pickle Rick," one of the series' most famous episodes, Rick turns himself into a pickle to avoid attending family therapy. After being accidentally knocked down a drain, Pickle Rick traverses intense action sequences by fashioning exoskeletons out of dead cockroaches and rats in an attempt to escape danger and turn himself back into a human.

The episode uses its absurd premise to explore Rick's extreme aversion to working on his emotional health and relationships with others. Featuring guest voice performances from Danny Trejo and Susan Sarandon, "Pickle Rick" is one of the best of Season 3, even winning an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

8 "The Wedding Squanchers"

Season 2, Episode 10

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

"The Wedding Squanchers" focuses on the wedding between Tammy and Birdperson, which devolves into chaos when Tammy reveals herself to be an undercover agent for the Galactic Federation. On the run, Rick and the Smith family travel to different versions of Earth in an attempt to evade capture.

RELATED: 10 Highest Rated Animated Sci-Fi Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes

The family's search for a new planet contains some great laughs with the bizarre and creative designs of the other Earths, and the episode has one of the series' most dramatic endings when Rick hands himself over to the Federation to save his family. Perfectly balancing its comedy and drama, 'The Wedding Squanchers' is a funny and surprisingly emotional episode.

7 "The Ricks Must Be Crazy"

Season 2, Episode 6

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

The A and B plots of "The Ricks Must Be Crazy" are extremely strong. The former follows Rick and Morty, delving into a micro-universe that exists within Rick's car battery, while the latter focuses on Summer as the car becomes a fortress focused on its mission to "keep Summer safe."

The episode's antagonist, Zeep (Stephen Colbert), is an excellent foil to Rick, with their similar personalities causing instant friction between them. Delivering great comedy and a strong exploration of Rick's role as an anti-hero (and even sometimes a straight-up villain), "The Ricks Must Be Crazy" is one of the highest-rated Rick and Morty episodes on IMDb.

6 "Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind"

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

'Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind' explores the series' multiverse when the protagonists are accosted by the Council of Ricks on bogus charges of murdering Ricks and kidnapping Mortys. As well as elaborating on the show's universe, the episode introduces one of the series' main antagonists, Evil Morty, who is revealed to be the real mastermind behind the crimes.

The multiverse that showcases numerous iterations of Rick and Morty is one of the aspects of the series that audiences respond most positively to, and this episode is a great example of this. With its inventive storytelling and shocking twist, "Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind" is considered the highlight of Rick and Morty's first season.

5 "Rickmurai Jack"

Season 5, Episode 10

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Beginning where Season 5, Episode 9, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" left off, "Rickmurai Jack" initially follows Rick and his two crow sidekicks before Morty attempts to convince him to come home. Eventually, the two end up in a conflict at the Citadel with Evil Morty, who is trying to separate the two from one another.

RELATED: 'Rick And Morty': 10 Best Films the Dysfunctional Duo Has Poked Fun At

"Rickmurai Jack" is a crucial episode of Rick and Morty, as it is the first to properly explain what Rick calls his "crybaby backstory" — the death of his family at the hands of his alternate universe self, Rick Prime. Providing important series lore and developing the Citadel's Evil Morty storyline, "Rickmurai Jack" is the highest-rated episode in Season 5.

4 "The Vat of Acid Episode"

Season 4, Episode 8

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

The Emmy-winning "Vat of Acid Episode" begins with Rick convincing Morty to fake his death by jumping into a prop vat of acid, a plan which quickly derails due to Morty's impatience. Gifting Morty, a device that he claims allows the user to save points in his life as if it were a video game, Rick decides to teach his grandson a lesson about respecting his ideas.

Morty's adventures with the device, which develop into a sweet romance between him and a girl, create fantastic jokes and tension for the audience when things begin going far too smoothly for him. Undoubtedly one of the best Morty-centric episodes, "The Vat of Acid Episode" is an absolute hit.

3 "Total Rickall"

Season 2, Episode 4

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

"Total Rickall" is a fantastic bottle episode focusing on the Smith family fighting an alien race that creates false memories. As the house fills with parasites in the form of bizarre characters, the family is forced to kill what they believe are beloved family and friends, which is very funny when said characters are ridiculous creatures like "Ghost in a Jar," "Duck With Muscles," and a talking pencil named "Pencilvester."

RELATED: This Is the Weirdest Moment on 'Rick and Morty,' Hands Down

Watching Rick and the family be so out of their depth, as even their unreliable memories create hilarious, dramatic irony, and the parasite characters are extremely visually engaging. Providing great jokes and a creative plot, as well as introducing the absurd recurring character Mr. Poopybutthole, "Total Rickall" is unsurprisingly a fan favorite.

2 "The Rickshank Rickdemption"

Season 3, Episode 1

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

The Season 3 premiere follows Season 2's "The Wedding Squanchers," with Rick apprehended by Galactic Federation agents and Earth overtaken and run by the Federation. While an agent scans Rick's memories to harvest information, the Smith family travels through the treacherous Cronenberged dimension and testify to the Council of Ricks on their Rick's behalf.

This episode spawned a nationwide phenomenon in the USA as McDonald's collaborated with the show to release a limited edition run of Szechuan sauce — a condiment Rick reveals was his entire motive for allowing the Federation to capture him — which led to branches around the country being overrun with fans. Regardless of its messy real-world legacy, "The Rickshank Rickdemption" is a great episode exploring the series' world.

1 "The Ricklantis Mixup"

Season 3, Episode 7

Image via [adult swim].

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

"The Ricklantis Mixup," tells the stories of several key Ricks and Mortys at The Citadel, including a duo of cops tracking down criminal Mortys, a factory worker Rick who attempts to violently overthrow his bosses and, crucially, an ambitious Morty running a presidential campaign.

Episodes involving The Citadel take full advantage of the series' high-concept sci-fi potential and are regarded highly by fans, and "The Ricklantis Mixup" is the very best. The episode is ranked as the most popular on IMDb due to its intelligent storytelling, strong jokes, and compelling critiques of the police and political system.

KEEP READING: ‘Rick & Morty’s 10 Best Summer Smith Episodes