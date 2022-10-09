Rick and Morty season six arrived with a bang. Even though only five episodes of the new season have hit the small screen, we've already seen Morty get trapped in a video game, Rick finally makes some progress in tracking down the man who killed his family, and we even saw a fortune cookie nearly force Jerry to do something unspeakable.

RELATED:7 Best ‘Rick and Morty’ Plotlines We Hope Develop Further in Season 6

The series, which Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created, loves to include references to popular films in its episodes, often pointing out a plot hole or finding a way to ridicule them no matter how beloved they are.

Anatomy Park - 'Jurassic Park'

There are only a few minor differences between Rick Sanchez's Anatomy Park and John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) Jurassic Park. Instead of being set on a beautiful tropical island, Anatomy Park can be found in the body of a homeless man.

Instead of offering glimpses of dinosaurs, Anatomy Park allows visitors to see the diseases inside the body. Anatomy Park does, however, boast the coveted Pirates of the Pancreas ride, which is something Rick holds very close to his heart. All in all, we'd rather visit Jurassic Park, but Anatomy Park is a close, close second.

Improving Morty's Math Grade - 'Inception'

When Rick discovers that his grandson is failing Math, he has only two options. He can either spend time teaching his grandson the basics of the subject, or he can create an Inception device and travel into Morty's teacher's dream to plant the idea that Morty deserves an A. This is Rick Sanchez we're talking about, so of course, he opts for the crazier option.

RELATED: Rick And Morty: Unanswered Questions Ahead of Season 6

They not only dive into the dreams of Morty's math teacher but into the dreams of those in Morty's math teacher's dreams. It may be a little hard to wrap your head around, but then again, so is Inception.

Scary Terry - 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'

While diving through dreams, Rick and Morty find themselves in a filthy world where they are pursued by Scary Terry, a man with small swords on his fingers. If that sounds a little familiar, it's because the character is clearly based on Freddy Krueger, the A Nightmare on Elm Street villain who has knives on his fingers.

Unlike Freddy Krueger, however, there is actually a nice side to Scary Terry, and after Rick and Morty help him find it, he agrees to help them escape from the dreams they are trapped in.

Purge Planet - 'The Purge'

Rick is delighted when he and Morty arrive on a planet looking for wiper fluid and quickly discover that a purge is taking place later that evening. Following the premise of The Purge movies, a franchise of mixed quality, all crime becomes legal for twelve hours.

RELATED:'Rick and Morty' Main Characters Ranked by Intelligence

Morty is initially reluctant to join in, but after sitting through a reading of a terrible screenplay, he loses his temper and gives into the temptation. As is often the case with Rick and Morty, a lot of graphic violence ensues, and when it's all over, the planet is arguably in worse condition than it was when the pair arrived.

Space Beth's Return - 'Star Wars'

Though Rick is very reluctant to get involved in the fight against the Galactic Federation to avoid his adventures becoming too similar to the plot of Star Wars. The return of Space Beth sets the Galactic Federations' sights on earth, however, and forces Ricks's hand.

There are a lot of jokes poking fun at the beloved original trilogy, including an advert for the Federations' planet-killing machine, which has 'no hole that blows the whole thing up if you shoot at it.' Rick may have been frustrated, but we're very happy he did a Star Wars episode.

Heistotron - 'Oceans 11' or any Heist Film

Given the sightly-ridiculous nature of heist films, it's a surprise that we had to wait until season four for Rick and Morty to tackle the genre. The writers certainly don't pull any punches, ridiculing everything from the assembly of the crew to the many often nonsensical third-act twists.

RELATED:7 TV Shows With a Huge Difference Between The Lowest & Highest Rated Episodes (According to IMDb)

There may soon be more heist tropes for the comedy series to tease, given that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have reportedly signed on to star in an Oceans Eleven Prequel set to be directed by Jay Roach.

Snake Planet - 'Terminator'

Have you ever wondered what The Terminator films would be like if they were set on a planet of snakes? Well, now you don't have to. By attempting to save a Snake astronaut and then sending an imposter back to their planet in its place, Morty accidentally becomes the target of snake Terminators.

What ensues is absolute chaos. The Smith household is infested by snakes, half of whom want to kill Morty and half of whom want to kill him. The episode's best moment, however, is when Rick adds four legs to a snake, sending it skidding and sliding across the floor.

A Wet Egg - 'Alien'

Though Morty warned his grandfather not to look at a particularly wet egg, the scientist ignored his grandson's advice, and the pair both ended up with a face-hugger wrapped around their heads. These creatures are not identical to the terrifying face-huggers from the Alien franchise, but their designs are eerily similar.

RELATED:10 Best Animated Shows of All Time, According to IMDb

Thanks to a handy toothpick, the aliens are unable to take control of Summer, which results in her becoming their leader. Of course, the aliens aren't too happy to learn they've been duped, and Rick and Morty unleash a crazy amount of destruction before finally fleeing.

Post-Apocalyptic World - Mad Max: Fury Road

Keen to escape the awkwardness of Jerry and Beth's ongoing divorce, Rick, Morty, and Summer travel to a post-apocalyptic world similar to the world seen in Mad Max: Fury Road. After stealing a precious stone, Rick leaves his grandchildren behind, allowing Summer to fall in love with a helmet-wearing warrior and giving Morty, armed with one muscular arm, the chance to take out his frustrations by fighting anybody who gets too close to him.

Though they both eventually become sick of their lives in the post-apocalyptic world, it did provide them each with the perfect outlet to come to terms with their parent's divorce.

Blips and Chitz - Die Hard

Image via Adult Swim

A trip to Blips and Chitz usually guarantees a fun afternoon filled with the best arcade games from around the galaxy. Unfortunately, on their most recent visit to the arcade, a terrorist attack leaves Morty trapped in Roy. Rick must find him before his grandson is lost forever, which leaves Summer on her own to rescue everyone by doing a Die Hard.

Though she hasn't seen the film, her lack of knowledge actually helps her. The terrorist is actually a Die Hard superfan, and the fact that Summer hasn't seen the movie makes her unpredictable and impossible to stop. She may not be Bruce Willis, but she's just as effective when it comes to stopping terrorists.

NEXT:The 8 Best Adult Swim Shows, Ranked