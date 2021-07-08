The network will feature two new series at this year's virtual event.

Adult Swim has announced their lineup for the summer edition of Comic-Con@Home. It will feature actors, producers, and showrunners from two of their most popular shows, Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, as well as special guests for two new upcoming series premiering on the network later this year. Moderators will include Adam Conover, Tim Heidecker, Brandon Johnson, and Jason DeMarco.

The first panel starts at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET with Conover moderating showrunners and voice actors from Tuca & Bertie. Panelists include executive producers Lisa Hanawalt and Raphael Bob-Waksberg as well as Nicole Byer, who voices Plant Teen 2, The Chill Bird.

The next panel, which starts at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, features Heidecker moderating the panel for the upcoming new series Teenage Euthanasia. Co-creators Allison Levy and Alissa Nutting will be presenting alongside co-director and co-executive producer Scott Adsit, along with several of the show's voice actors: Maria Bamford (Trophy Fantasy), Jo Firestone (Euthanasia "Annie" Fantasy), and Bebe Neuwirth (Baba).

The final two panels - which start at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, respectively - will be for Rick and Morty and also for the upcoming series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The Rick and Morty panel will feature co-creator/executive producer Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, and voice actors Chris Parnell (Jerry), Sarah Chalke (Beth), Spencer Grammer (Summer), with Johnson acting as moderator. The Blade Runner panel will have co-directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama alongside executive producer Joseph Chou with voice director Wes Gleason and Jessica Henwick, (Elle). DeMarco, who is (among many other things) the creative director for Adult Swim will be moderating.

Adult Swim's Comic-Con@Home panels will take place on July 23.

