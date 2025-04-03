Few shows in either adult animation or science fiction have gained such a cult following as quickly as Rick and Morty has in the last decade, a series which remains very conscious of its own fanbase. Much like the show itself, both titular characters (voiced by Justin Roiland at the time) gradually evolved with the story, which became far more interconnected as the seasons progressed. The Season 4 premiere, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die, Rickpeat,” pokes fun at the series in a heartfelt way during a memorable reincarnation sequence, but it has a deeper meaning too. More than just another self-deprecating joke, it's a bold and direct attack on the show's more toxic fans, rejecting them in an insightful and hilarious manner.

Over the Years, ‘Rick and Morty’ Became Less Serialized