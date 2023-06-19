Rick and Morty has been entertaining audiences for more than ten years, following the adventures of the titular characters as they travel through an increasingly dangerous multiverse. While the animated comedy does a great job of creating self-contained episodes that focus on the laughs that can be had with these unpredictable protagonists, the show has dared to create serialized storytelling over the course of its run. The most notable example of this trend has been Evil Morty, a variant of the boy who focuses on killing Ricks across the vast multiverse. However, he hasn't been seen as much as expected.

During recent seasons of the Adult Swim hit, the story has been relegated in favor of comedic episodes that apparently go nowhere in regards of the character development in Rick and Morty. A few years ago, it looked like the series would fully commit ot explaining who Evil Morty was, where he came from and why he was orchestrating a big plan to take out the Ricks from different realities. During a recent interview with Premiere, Steve Levy, one of the producers behind the show, explained the character's absence from the main story on Rick and Morty:

Dan Harmon, the co-creator of the series, grew up watching the sitcoms of the 70s and 80s, where each episode operated independently of the others. Nothing was 'serialized' and that allowed a series to last much longer. I don't see us writing a series with a red thread to follow every week, it would be too hard. Imagine ten seasons of this on Rick and Morty! We would end up making episodes just to make episodes and feed the story as best we can. We would put a ball on our feet. The concept has always been to go from one adventure to another. We had to feel the characters evolve, and that's where these somewhat special episodes on Evil Morty or Rick Prime come in. But always in small touches, otherwise we would risk saying too much, and we would have nothing more to say! The rule is that there must be at least one episode each season evoking the 'big story'. That way people are rewarded for continuing to watch the show. By the way, we have some very cool things in stock for season 7.

Rick and Morty was recently been embroiled in controversy when Justin Roiland, who voiced the two main characters, was accused of abuse and domestic battery. The network was quick to cut ties and announce that all the roles Roiland played throughout the show, no matter how big or small, would be effectively recast going forward. The replacement would apparently not delay the release of the upcoming seventh season, although an exact date hasn't been announced by Adult Swim as of today.

Adult Swim's Confidence on Their Biggest Show

It's no secret that Rick and Morty was one of Adult Swim's most successful projects from the last decade, creating a big fan base all over the world. Back when the third season concluded in 2017, the studio went silent for months, leaving audiences without knowing if the series would come back or not. In an unprecedented move, Adult Swim decided to order seventy more episodes of the animated show, with a historical renewal that is not easy to see in the industry. After all, you don't see Netflix or Disney+ greenlighting seven seasons of a project at once.

