The Big Picture Gravity Falls and Rick and Morty share interdimensional connections through hidden easter eggs and nods in their respective shows.

Characters, objects, and symbols from Gravity Falls make appearances in Rick and Morty, suggesting a crossover between the two worlds.

While fans speculate about a full-fledged crossover, the creators have only provided subtle connections and collaborations between the two shows.

Disney's animated series Gravity Falls follows young twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) as they spend the summer with their great-uncle (or "Grunkle") Stan, voiced by series creator Alex Hirsch. Stan Pines owns the "Mystery Shack," a tourist trap in Oregon's Gravity Falls where he and the kids uncover local mysteries and supernatural events. The show ran for only two seasons, which Hirsch announced was "100% my choice, and it's something I decided on a very long time ago." This allowed the show to reveal its secrets sooner than most would, and it turns out that Stan also has a twin brother, Ford (J. K. Simmons), who disappeared years ago into "The Universe Portal." It's at this stage that Gravity Falls starts to feel more like Rick and Morty, but you might be surprised by just how much the two shows overlap.

Not long after the genesis of Gravity Falls, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland created Rick and Morty. What originally began as a crude parody of Back to the Future's Doc and Marty quickly became an interdimensional sci-fi comedy about drunken inventor Rick Sanchez and his nephew Morty (both originally voiced by Roiland). Gravity Falls' Alex Hirsch and Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland are good friends, having worked together in the same Disney Channel office before creating their respective shows. Roiland provided voices for various Gravity Falls characters and Hirsch returned the favor on Rick and Morty, but unlike Hirsch's Disney animated series, Rick and Morty's vulgar and gruesome style found its home on Adult Swim. It might come as a surprise to some, therefore, that the two creators sneakily started bridging the worlds of the two shows together through their shared use of interdimensional portals.

Rick and Morty Release Date December 2, 2013 Cast Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi Rating TV-14 Seasons 6 Studio Cartoon Network

The Universe Portal in 'Gravity Falls' Transports Things Into 'Rick and Morty's World

In the short period while both Gravity Falls and Rick and Morty were in production simultaneously, Alex Hirsch told Entertainment Weekly, "We started putting little easter eggs in our shows that sort of connected the two." Despite their shows being owned by different companies making it unlikely that a crossover would ever happen officially, Hirsch and Roiland made it their mission to blur the lines between their two interdimensional cartoons. Perhaps the most famous example of this is in the 2014 Gravity Falls episode "Society of the Blind Eye." Stan loses his question-mark mug, pen, and notepad into the vacuum portal. Although this is the last time those items appear in the show, having been lost to the Universe Portal, their fate can be discovered in a 2014 episode of Rick and Morty.

Earlier that same year, the Rick and Morty episode "Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind" sees Rick wrongfully accused of murdering twenty-seven alternate Ricks from other dimensions. The "Council of Ricks" then chases after Rick and Morty who escape through several interdimensional portals. In one instance, Rick and Morty disappear through a portal in the foreground while another portal in the background spits out a pen, notebook, and question-mark coffee mug. Coincidence? No way! "We’ve found that these little winking nods between our shows strike the right balance," says Hirsch. "We like to confuse and amuse people."

'Gravity Falls's Bill Cipher Appears in 'Rick and Morty' Too

Since the very first episode of Gravity Falls, the symbol of The All-Seeing Eye of Providence was hidden in the Mystery Shack's rug and triangular windows. It's later revealed that a small demon in this very same image has been causing havoc in Gravity Falls for thirty years. The demon's name is Bill Cipher (also voiced by Alex Hirsch), and this interdimensional being is soon revealed as the main antagonist of the whole series, responsible for Ford's disappearance into the Universe Portal. It's not clear whether this is the first time or even the last time Bill abuses his interdimensional abilities, and Rick and Morty seems to imply he's had his fun in their world too.

In the Rick and Morty episode "Big Trouble in Little Sanchez," Morty's parents Jerry (Chris Parnell) and Beth (Sarah Chalke) visit an alien species for couples' counseling. On the screen in the background, Bill Cipher can be seen in diagram form, as if the people of Nupita 4 are studying the demon's biology. There is also a popular fan theory that suggests that Gravity Falls' Bill Cipher and Rick and Morty's Mr. Poopybutthole (Jon Allen) are one and the same. This remains to be proven by the shows' creators, however.

The Famous "Journal 3" From 'Gravity Falls' Also Relates to 'Rick and Morty'

In the Rick and Morty Season 3 premiere "The Rickshank Rickdemption," one of the alternate Mortys in the Council of Ricks can be seen carrying a book. This book bears a striking resemblance to the famous "Journal 3," the most important artifact in all of Gravity Falls. The book was written by Ford and serves as a compiled list of all the paranormal creatures in Gravity Falls, Oregon. In the real-life copy available for fans to purchase, Journal 3 features the silhouette of a plumbus, a device from Rick and Morty. It also features an alien language scribbled on one page that translates to "Rick was here," but since there is no Rick in Gravity Falls it can only mean Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.

In the Rick and Morty episode "Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind" (the same one to feature the mug, notebook, and pen), the characters visit a "Furniture Universe," a world of sentient chairs who sit on inanimate humans. In the real-life Journal 3, Ford details his interdimensional adventures, including one where he fought a talking chair. Could this be the same world visited by Rick and Morty? It's likely. Not only that, but in "The Rickshank Rickdemption" when Morty is seen carrying Journal 3, two alternate Mortys can be seen in the background dressed as Dipper and Mabel respectively. "Our motivation for that is primarily to freak people out and blow their minds," said Hirsch. Although this could imply a potential crossover to come, Hirsch insists it's just for fun, and that "the impression of a grand brilliant design is probably more something that the fans have invented."

In 2017, Hirsch and Roiland finally allowed kindred spirits Stan and Rick to sing a duet for charity on the H3 podcast. To this day, this rendition of Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe" remains the closest thing to a real crossover between Gravity Falls and Rick and Morty that fans have been given. But maybe there's a universe out there where there really is a fully-fledged crossover between Gravity Falls and Rick and Morty! One can only dream...

