Rick and Morty is hot off its fifth season and it will be a while before we see our favorite dimension-hopping pair on their next big adventure, but the creators have something special planned for October. Adult Swim will air an all-new Halloween special for their mega-hit series titled "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara" on October 10 and will be re-air the special during Toonami's late-night block on October 16th.

The creators and Adult Swim themselves have kept quiet on what exactly to expect with the upcoming short and where to expect it, but schedules out of Toonami and Adult Swim Canada showed the date and time early per the CNschedules Twitter account. While nothing is officially stated on Adult Swim, the lack of any listing at the 11 to 11:15 p.m. ET timeslot, combined with Canada scheduling the special for that time, likely via simulcast from the U.S., essentially confirms the airing.

It seems the Halloween special will be a horror anime short based on elements of Japanese culture. The synopsis out of Adult Swim Canada gives a glimpse of this latest adventure, saying "Rick plans to build the ultimate AI toaster; Things take a strange turn when he and Morty are forced to travel to Akihabara for spare parts." If the title is any indication, that strange turn may involve Rick and Morty locked in battle with the supernatural yōkai, spirits depicted in traditional Japanese folklore. The title also brings to mind the film The Great Yokai War, though this may be a mere coincidence. For all we know, this could be one big Yo-kai Watch parody.

It's not the first time Rick and Morty has done an homage to anime in between normal episodes. Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) took elements from Voltron and Evangelion in a bizarre commentary on Japanese animation directed by Tower of God's Takashi Sano. Sano also directed Rick and Morty vs. Genocider, another anime short made to tide fans over before Season 5.

Fans will have to wait for more from Adult Swim on this upcoming special, but at least we know something is on its way and it won't be long before we have more Rick and Morty.

