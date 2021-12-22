The Matrix Resurrections is finally available to the joy of everyone, including Rick and Morty. To celebrate The Matrix Resurrections release, the official Twitter account of Rick Morty published a special art that transforms Sanchez into The One.

Rick Sanchez is wearing Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) classic black outfit in the new art, while fighting several copies of Agent Smith, the villain portraited by Hugo Weaving. The scene directly references The Matrix Reloaded, the second chapter of the original trilogy. After being defeated by Neo in the first movie, Agent Smith becomes a computer virus capable of cloning himself, which leads to an epic fight between The One and dozens of Agent Smith’s copies.

The Matrix Resurrections will bring Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) back into an upgraded version of the Matrix, where they’ll once again have to fight for their freedom. While we still don’t know what’s exactly happening in the Matrix, both Neo and Trinity apparently lost their memories of the original The Matrix trilogy’s events. Nevertheless, their love will cross the boundaries of time and space as the two start to look for each other inside the simulation. Neo also kept his powers as The One in the upcoming movie since Reeves is at the center of explosive set pieces focused on how much he can bend the reality around him to defeat his enemies.

Lana Wachowski directs The Matrix Resurrections from a screenplay she wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon. The Matrix Resurrections cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Mitchell has previously said The Matrix Resurrections works as a standalone entry in the franchise, although he cannot reveal how that might work without spoiling the surprises in store for fans. In Mitchell’s words:

“I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.”

The movie received mixed reviews from critics. However, in her review of The Matrix Resurrections, our very own Carly Lane underlines how the sequel does a great job in putting the love story that's at the center of the original trilogy in the spotlight. As Lane puts it:

"The Matrix Resurrections is an admirable follow-up in that it's less concerned with being the movie any fans might believe they want and instead serves up a sequel that will invite lots of conversation, encourage us to parse through the story code, and ultimately linger behind in our minds long after the credits roll."

The Matrix Resurrections is available right now in theaters and on HBO Max. Check the Rick and Morty celebration image.

Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and How Lana Wachowski Has Changed As a Director Groff also talked about his first day of training and what it was like watching Carrie-Anne Moss working on a big fight scene.

