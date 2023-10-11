Dan Harmon, writer and co-creator of Rick and Morty, reveals a secret meeting he had with director Zack Snyder over his interest in a Rick and Morty film. Say less Snyder, we're already sold. Rick and Morty is an animated series that follows the shenanigans of the genius (and possibly sociopathic) scientist Rick as he drags his grandson around the galaxy to take part in his diabolical plans. The Emmy award-winning series recently recast the voice actor of the two lead characters, following the firing of Justin Roiland. The network has yet to reveal the new voice actors as they believe that the show and the voice talent can "speak for itself," but they can be heard in the Season 7 trailer.

Harmon recently discovered that Snyder is a "super fan" of Rick and Morty per The Hollywood Reporter. According to Harmon, Snyder called him down to Warner Bros. to chat about a potential Rick and Morty film asking if he could help get the project off the ground and Harmon jokingly acknowledged how much he would love to have the director's "Snyder-ness" attached to the project.

Does Dan Harmon Want a 'Rick and Morty' Film?

Image via Adult Swim

Short answer? Big time. “My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure... and make it 90 minutes long,” Harmon shares. He argues that working on a movie while the show is still going would be ideal for him. “It’s best that way, because I don’t think it should be this canonical thing that relies on the series to do things and changes everything after that.” After meeting with Snyder and learning of his interest, Harmon's excitement has gone into overdrive, as he believes that a Rick and Morty film in the hands of the Justice League director would, simply put, be "A super badass episode of Rick and Morty.”

While Harmon waits for the official go-ahead on a Rick and Morty movie at Warner Bros., he also poked fun at Snyder's multiple Justice League releases, saying: "I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie, and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white.”

Rick and Morty Season 7 debuts on October 15 on Adult Swim.