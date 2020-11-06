Adult Swim Announces Pickle Rick Seltzer, Just to See If ‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Will Try Anything

Today is a good day for anyone who has ever cracked open a can of refreshing seltzer and thought to themselves, “this could taste more like pickles, and also remind me of Rick and Morty.” In connection to the upcoming Adult Swim Festival, the purveyor of animated weirdness has announced that it has partnered with Miracle Seltzer to create a limited-edition flavor of seltzer inspired by that one time mad scientist Rick (voiced by creator Justin Roiland) turned himself into a pickle.

Here’s the origin story of the Pickle Rick Miracle Seltzer, according to an official release:

To create this new seltzer, Miracle reached out to Pickle Juice, the original creators of the pickle beverage formulated to relieve muscle cramps and replenish electrolytes, to create a flavor fortified version of their juice containing dual filtered water, organic vinegar, salt, organic dill oil, potassium, zinc, and vitamin C and E. Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER is made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, is sugar free, and caffeine free with no artificial flavors or colors.

And here’s the co-founder of Miracle Seltzer on what to expect from the beverage:

“MIRACLE SELTZER is a one-way ticket to a new dimension – one filled with pure psychic love. With the help of our friends at Adult Swim (and especially Pickle Rick), you can now easily travel to one of these dimensions in one of these universes in one of these space-time continuums, all while staying hydrated on your journey,” said B. Thom Stevenson, co-founder of MIRACLE SELTZER. “Open your eyes really wide – there are miracles, and pickles, all around you.”

You can purchase the limited edition run at DashMart, Spencer’s Gifts, Extra Butter (NYC), Braindead Studios (LA), Sticky’s Finger Joint (NY/NJ), Burgerlords (Los Angeles), Hungry Ghost Press (Providence), and Fetch Park (Atlanta) — and, of course, at the Miracle Seltzer website.

Rick and Morty‘s history when it comes to food tie-ins is a pretty wild one — specifically thinking here about the Szechuan sauce madness that infected the fandom after being mentioned on the show. Hopefully, people will be more chill this time.

Meanwhile, the Adult Swim festival, per the official site will be free to watch streaming on YouTube, and will provide:

A two-day, global event taking you virtually closer than you’ve ever dreamed and packed with your favorite bands and comedic talents! Experience never-before-seen Adult Swim exclusives without the hassle of leaving your couch! It’s everything you love about Adult Swim in one place!

Performers currently announced include Robyn presents Club Domo, Mastodon, and Kaytranada, alongside live streams featuring Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show. Check it out starting Friday, November 13.