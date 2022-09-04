Rick and Morty Season 6 is almost here which means more crazy, absurd sci-fi adventures for the grandpa-grandson duo. A lot has changed since last season, leaving many questions about the fate of Rick and Morty's universe. Rick and Morty (Justin Roiland) have been slowly drifting apart, and their relationship had been tested like never before in Season 5.

Morty now knows Rick's crybaby backstory and the true meaning of his own existence after Evil Morty revealed the truth to him. To make things worse Evil Morty blew up the citadel and left Rick without his portal technology. Things have never been direr for Rick and Morty and Season 6 is sure to take them into even more cosmic chaos.

Talking Cat

Rick and Morty is full of strange characters. In episode 4 of Season 4, Jerry discovers a talking cat (voiced by Matthew Broderick) in his bedroom. With Morty off marrying dragons and Rick wanting absolutely nothing to do with Jerry and his stupid talking cat, Jerry's left alone with this mysterious speaking feline.

The cat's origins remain a mystery. Why does he talk? How'd he find Jerry? Why does he really want to go to Florida? When Rick finally mind-scans the cat and discovers where he came from, the unseen images shake Rick to the core. Not exactly an easy feat. With an origin story so disturbing that it makes Rick contemplate suicide, this talking cat is way too interesting not to return for a later episode.

Interdimensional Cable III

The incredibly hilarious, ad-libbed Interdimensional Cable episodes have been fan favorites since they first premiered. A collection of random, ridiculous scenarios from across every corner of the galaxy makes for some gut-busting comedy.

Unfortunately, not wanting to be formulaic, Rick and Morty hasn't done another one since Season 2 and instead switches the concept up with other humorous anthology episodes, like "Morty's Mind Blowers". With a gap of three seasons, Season 6 would be a great time for Interdimensional Cable to return without feeling like an overused gimmick.

What's Mr. Poopybutthole Up Too?

Ooh, wee! The Smith's long-time family friend, Mr. Poopybutthole has gone through a lot throughout the series. Going from a close family friend to starting up a family of his own and even becoming a college professor. Only to lose it all after Rick hires Mr. Poopybutthole's students to attack him, so he can be free to join his heist team.

Mr. Poopybutthole is in a dark place the last time we've him. In the end-credit scene of the season 5 finale, Mr. Poopybutthole is all alone in a dilapidated apartment yearning for his old life. For such a jovial character it's hard to see him in such a depressive state. Hopefully, he can turn his life back around in the next season.

Clone Beth

When Rick offers to clone Beth, so she can go sow her wild oats out in space she asks Rick to decide. Rick being Rick he, of course, clones his daughter but instead of knowing which is the real one and which one is a clone he turns away. Never knowing which one is his "actual" daughter.

Now Beth is two, one being the loving housewife at home and the other being a badass space adventurer like her father. "Space Beth" has only shown up once to confront her father and ends up on good terms with the rest of the family, free to explore the cosmos without guilt. It'd be nice to see what crazy adventurers Space Beth has been up to this next season and maybe see another team up with her and her clone counterpart.

Will Morty and Jessica Ever Work Out?

Morty's infatuation with the popular girl at school, Jessica (Kari Wahlgren), has been a staple of his character since the pilot. A classic, will they? Won't they? Whenever Morty gets close to finally being with Jessica some crazy occurrence happens that keeps them apart.

The last time was the closest the two have ever got with Morty inviting Jessica over and even sharing a kiss. Only for it to end up with Jessica being captured by a vengeful society that has advanced solely in the pursuit of killing Morty. Jessica becomes trapped in time, and after she's saved is completely changed by the experience. Now having a new outlook on existence and believing herself a "time god" she asks Morty to just be friends. Will the two ever get to rekindle their fleeting romance? Or will it go in a different direction and the two just stay as friends and maybe team up for an adventure?

BirdPerson

Rick's best friend, BirdPerson, is finally back to his "normal" self after being betrayed and killed by his lover, Tammy. After doing a deep dive into his mind, Rick helps BirdPerson cope with the loss of his love and helps him discover that he has a child somewhere. When BirdPerson awakens he sets out to find his estranged BirdDaughter.

BirdPerson is the closest person to Rick, outside the family, and has been with him since the beginning days of Rick's adventuring. He's one of the few people whom Rick seems to respect and will go to any lengths to help him. Their friendship is a complicated one. One that provides many interesting stories throughout the show. It'll be interesting to see how BirdPerson does at being a father and what crazy hijinks they will get into with Rick in the future.

Evil Morty

Evil Morty has been a driving antagonistic force since he first showed up in season 1. Popping up here and there over the seasons, slowly gaining more and more power in his quest for revenge against the "Rickest Rick". This devious, manipulative Morty is unlike any other Morty, showing signs of increased intelligence and a clear lack of empathy.

Evil Morty is only equal to Rick than any other character in the show. Constantly getting the better of the old scientist at every turn. Evil Morty always makes his escape, with the last time being after he destroyed The Citadel and all of Rick's portal tech, leaving Rick powerless for the first time. Though Evil Morty still has a portal gun of his own, so where did Evil Morty go? What's his next plan against Rick? And how will Rick get his portal technology back?

