‘Rick and Morty’ Find Themselves Trapped in a Pringles Ad for Super Bowl 2020

Through a partnership with Adult Swim’s animated pop culture phenomenon, Rick and Morty, this year’s Pringles ad goes where no Big Game ad has gone before. Here’s what Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, had to say about the spot (which you can watch below):

“With alternate universes taking a front seat in pop culture with television and movies, we love how ahead of trend Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland were when developing the concept for the show. The Pringles brand aims to do the same with flavor development and product innovations. As a result, when identifying a partner for our ad campaign this year, their forward-thinking attitude combined with the show’s popularity and younger audience made this partnership a natural fit.”

Jill King, senior vice president, marketing and partnerships, Adult Swim, followed up:

“Rick and Morty is the biggest comedy show around, so of course we were extremely excited about their first trip to the Big Game. With Pringles’ fun personality and devoted audience, there’s no better partner for Rick and Morty’s big debut. There are a lot of Rick and Morty fans out there, and they’re all going to go crazy when they see it, but it’s going to be so fun sharing it with an even wider audience, who we are confident will love it too!”

The 30-second spot is created by Adult Swim in partnership with Grey Group and will air during the second quarter of the game. The ad will be supported by a fully integrated marketing campaign including PR, digital, social media, e-commerce and a special, Pringles Pickle Rick edition that fans can find on store shelves beginning in early February.

In case you missed it, here’s the sneak peek; consider it an appetizer before the snack:

Now here’s the real deal:

The infinite dimensions of Rick and Morty meet the infinite dimensions of flavors unlocked by Pringles flavor stacking. 2020 Big Game Commercial. In partnership with Adult Swim.

In its third season, Rick and Morty was rated the #1 comedy across all of television with young adults. With a devoted fanbase reaching nearly 50 million viewers, Rick and Morty follows the adventures of an eccentric scientist, Rick, and his grandson, Morty, as they travel to infinite and different dimensions. Similarly, (and here’s where the marketing copy comes in), Flavor Stacking pushes fans to find new, creative ways to enjoy their favorite Pringles crisps, unlocking endless dimensions of flavor. After two years of budding popularity, the Flavor Stacking craze goes to the next level with Rick and Morty.