Adult Swim has just released a live-action scene of Rick and Morty starring Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd as Rick, and It’s Jaeden Martell as Morty. Why is this so awesome? Well, for starters, Rick and Morty has never hidden the fact it’s heavily inspired by the Back to the Future franchise. Secondly, the scene’s name has a juicy Easter egg connecting it to Rick and Morty’s comic books.

In the scene released on Twitter, Lloyd comes out of a portal, followed by Martell. Lloyd then says, “Morty, we’re home," belching in the middle of the sentence with his best Rick impression. It’s a brief scene where nothing major really happens, but we can still hope this is a secret tease for a full live-action episode. Lloyd’s Dr. Emmett Brown is one of the most iconic characters in movie history, inspiring a generation of time-traveling characters, including Rick. So, seeing the actor come back as Rick feels like we came full circle with the reference.

Adult Swim posted the scene with the caption “C-132," the real designation of the first two volumes of Oni Press’ Rick and Morty comic. To make the irony of the live-action experiment even tastier, one of the few differences between Rick-132 and the one from the animated series is that the comic book character doesn’t like time-traveling all that much. That’s just some grade-A Easter egg, Adult Swim, please keep them coming.

Season 5 of Rick and Morty consists of ten episodes, part of the 70 episodes ordered by Adult Swim after they renewed the series in 2018. Season 5 of Rick and Morty debuted on Adult Swim on June 20, with weekly episodes coming out every Sunday. Unfortunately for fans, the series took a break after August 8, with Adult Swim announcing it would merge the last two episodes into the season finale. This is the first time that a Rick and Morty season finale will have an hour-long special.

The Rick and Morty Season 5 finale premieres on Adult Swim on September 5. Check out the live-action promo below.

