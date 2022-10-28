Rick and Morty is one of the most popular TV shows in the world right now, with its sixth season currently delighting fans with its wacky characters and hilarious (often ridiculous) plots. The series, which follows the adventures of Rick Sanchez, the smartest man in the universe, and his Grandson, Morty, a typical teenage boy.

Rick and Morty isn't afraid of a pop culture reference or twelve, and each episode ends with a classic post-credits scene. Some of these are simple jokes, and others tease what's to come in the future, but each one is carefully crafted to ensure every episode ends on a high note, leaving audiences desperate for more.

10/10 Bruce Chutpants - Season Five, Episode Five

Bruce Chutback was introduced in the fifth episode of season five as the cool kid at school who Morty (Justin Roiland) and Summer (Spencer Grammer) were desperate to impress. After trying and failing to win him over with their small talk, they embark on a space adventure that involves trying to help Rick's spaceship lose her virginity to a Transformer and eventually mass murder. Bruce Chutback later rejects Morty and Summer, but high school is a cruel place.

In the post-credits scene, some mean kids notice that Bruce always wears the same pair of pants, resulting in him being labeled Bruce Chutpants and shunned from the school. Bruce may have flown too close to the sun.

9/10 Planets Only! - Season Four, Episode Nine

Rick and Morty has been filled with interesting revelations about Rick Sanchez and his mysterious past, but none are more amusing than the shocking revelation that Rick had a sexual relationship with a planet. After putting a great deal of effort into raising children that are later revealed to not be his, Rick returns home disappointed and frustrated.

In the post-credits scene, Summer catches Rick watching a hilarious advertisement for Planets Only, a highly sexualized hook-up service for planets. Though he claims he's only watching it ironically, we know better. It turns out Rick has a type, and that type is planets.

8/10 The Eyehole Man - Season Two, Episode Eight

The Eyehole Man first appears in a commercial during the episode, advertising what appears to be an alien breakfast cereal that comes with a strange set of rules.The Eyehole Man believes that only he can have Eyeholes, and if he catches anybody else eating them he will beat them up.

In the post-credits scene, Jerry (Chris Parnell) is rooting through the cupboards for something to eat when he stumbles upon Eyeholes. Of course, he quickly tucks in, and the Eyehole Man arrives almost immediately, beating up Jerry, a man who just can't seem to catch a break.

7/10 Jaguar Returns - Season Three, Episode Three

The Pickle Rick episode is one of the most iconic episodes of the entire show. Thankfully, the post-credit scene lives up to what came before. During the episode, Pickle Rick helps Jaguar escape from the criminals that are holding him and tells him the truth about his daughter. The episode ends with Rick helping Jaguar escape and gain revenge on the men who imprisoned him.

The post-credit scene picks up much later when Rick and Morty have been captured by Concerto and are facing certain death. They watch on helplessly, having accepted their fates, until Jaguar arrives out of nowhere to rescue them and repay the favor he owes Rick.

6/10 Beth and Rick's Sex Positive Adventures - Season Five, Episode One

Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Jerry have one of the most dysfunctional relationships on TV. In some episodes, they're wildly in love. In others, they can't stand one another, and in one episode, they attempt to have a sex-positive marriage. This causes trouble when Mr. Nimbus (Dan Harmon) enters their lives and offers them a threesome, creating a great deal of confusion between the couple.

The post-credit scene sees them at Mr. Nimbus' door, deciding against going through with it, but when the door is opened, they instantly change their minds. Classic Beth and Jerry.

5/10 The Garbage Goober - Season Five, Episode Nine

The Garbage Goober is a creature who lives in Rick's garage and seemingly only exists to eat the trash that gathers there, ensuring Rick's workspace is always clean. The post-credit scene tells us a lot more about the character, however, revealing that he lives with his wife, who thinks he should be doing more. He is a doctor, after all.

After agreeing not to eat trash anymore, the Goober's mind is changed when Summer promises him that the trash is extra stinky, just the way he likes it. The Garbage Goober rushes out immediately, leaving his wife furious. But who can resist extra stinky garbage?

4/10 Invisible Garbage Truck Jerry - Season Four, Episode Ten

The season four finale sees the Smith family battle against the Galactic Federation alongside Space Beth. Morty and Summer use an invisibility belt throughout the episode, which Jerry attempts to throw away in the post-credits scene. When the belt is put into the garbage truck, however, the entire truck turns invisible.

Jerry senses an opportunity and, accompanied by an incredibly catchy theme song, uses the truck for good by literally throwing a pimp into the trash. His new vocation is brought to a sad end when he runs out of gas and is unable to find the gas tank on the invisible truck. RIP invisible garage truck. Gone too soon.

3/10 Phoenix Person Revelation - Season Three, Episode One

The season three premiere was a mightily shocking episode. Rick destroyed the Citadel of Ricks and returned home, prompting Beth to finally bite the bullet and divorce Jerry. After all of this chaos, the post-credit scene teased fans with an even bigger revelation.

The Galactic Federation had revived Bird Person, turning him into a half-bird, half-cyborg going by the name Phoenix Person. With his mind wiped and his strength hugely enhanced, fans could only speculate as to when Phoenix Person would reappear to try and finish off Rick Sanchez once and for all.

2/10 Bird Person's Daughter - Season Five, Episode Eight

If there's one thing we know about Rick Sanchez, it's that he genuinely does care about his best friend, Bird Person. He cares so much, in fact, that it makes him selfish. Rick decides to keep his knowledge of Bird Person's daughter a secret, only telling him when his own life depends on it.

This causes a rift between the pair, and when Bird Person flies off to try and find his daughter, it's unclear if his friendship with Rick will survive. In the post-credits scene, we see that Bird Person's daughter is living in a maximum security prison, and for a good reason. She is a fierce warrior capable of causing huge disruption. Hopefully, the half-human, half-bird outlaw will show up again in season six, ideally to reunite with her absent father.

1/10 Checking In With Mr. Poopy Butthole - Season Three, Four and Five, Finale

Mr. Poopy Butthole quickly became a fan favorite character after his introduction in season two. He's so beloved, in fact, that since season three, Mr. Poopy Butthole has appeared in the post-credits scene at the end of every season. In these scenes, he comments on everything that happened in the season while also filling audiences in on what's happened in his life. It's been a bit of a tragic journey, to be honest. Though he briefly had a family and a happy life, he changed after losing his job.

He stopped opening up to his wife and, as a result, he appears to be going through a divorce and living in a rundown apartment. Oh well, let's hope things have turned around if the character makes an appearance at the end of season six.

