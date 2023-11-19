The Big Picture Previous seasons of Rick and Morty left Rick's backstory vague, but "Rickmurai Jack" provides crucial details that shed light on his journey and motivations.

More recent seasons of the show have delved deeper into the established canon and recurring characters, adding layers to their stories and relationships.

Rick's interactions with the Smith family in Seasons 5 and 6 show a major change in his character, as he becomes more empathetic and moves towards a more positive direction.

Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, follows the alcoholic mad scientist Rick Sanchez (Ian Cardoni) as he drags his grandson Morty Smith (Harry Belden) on dangerous science-fiction adventures across the universe. For almost a decade, the series has amassed a large fanbase, including those who would speculate about Rick’s mystique. However, the show's Season 5 finale, "Rickmurai Jack," elaborates on the character’s journey through a brief montage of what starts Rick’s quest, the people he befriends along the way, and the consequential decisions that lead him to Morty as well as the rest of the Smith family.

'Rick and Morty's Early Seasons Don't Tell Us Much About Rick

For most of Rick and Morty's early run, the origins, motivations, and aspirations of Rick are conveyed through vague plot points. Bird-Person (Harmon), Rick’s best friend who was introduced in the first season finale, elaborates on Rick’s involvement in a galactic revolution against the Gromflomites, who were recurring villains earlier in the series. Bird-Person briefly shows a more empathetic side to Rick by telling Morty how Rick’s alcoholism and substance abuse are connected to him being in great pain. In Season 5, a memory of a younger Rick in Bird-Person’s mind comments how Rick became “one of those creeps” who lives with a version of their dead daughter.

The implications of Rick’s past complement the show’s absurd adventures. Some episodes focus on how Rick’s vague backstory branches out into entire adventures for his family. The first season introduces the Citadel of Ricks, a collective of Ricks and Mortys from across the multiverse, and establishes Rick's tenuous relationship with them. As Evil Morty is killing Ricks, the hostility aids Evil Morty in shifting the Citadel’s focus to Rick instead of him. The second season introduces the hive mind Unity (Christina Hendricks), Rick’s former partner. As Unity and Rick rekindle their relationship, Morty and Summer (Spencer Grammer) are initially distrustful of an entity that unwillingly takes over people’s bodies, but soon realize they prefer to be safe under Unity’s care.

In the Season 3, more of Rick’s backstory is implied to the audience as the status quo for the entire Smith family is changed. While the Gromflomites interrogate Rick, he shows false memories inspired by the event where he met Rick Prime. Before Rick invented portal travel, another version of himself, later called Rick Prime, offered him portal technology. Rick refused Prime’s offer, choosing to spend more time with his family. However, Prime kills them, which motivates Rick to invent the portal technology to hunt him down for revenge. After Rick escapes the Gromflomites’ captivity, Jerry (Chris Parnell) and Beth (Sarah Chalke) divorce, which defines the entire season and avoids confirming Rick’s backstory.

"Rickmurai Jack" Is Crucial to Understanding Rick's Backstory

That said, Season 5's finale “Rickmurai Jack” details how Rick devoted his life to finding Prime while entangling himself in various adventures. After inventing the portal technology, Rick travels across dimensions and meets those who will become his closest friends, like Bird-Person. In the wake of his fight against the Gromflomites, Rick goes on a killing spree of other Ricks, hoping they will lead him to Prime, but in retaliation, more versions of Rick attempt to kill him. After Rick overpowers many of his doppelgängers, he helps them form the Citadel of Ricks and ventures into Rick Prime’s dimension, where he moves in with the Smith family. The events witnessed by Morty change both his and the audience’s perception of Rick.

With this episode, Rick and Morty transitions from expanding on a protagonist’s vague backstory for more story potential to building on what has already been established. The series had been slowly doing this for years through its recurring characters and the implications of established canonical content. Characters like Bird-Person and Mr. Poopy Butthole (Jon Allen) become more significant and have their own story arcs about finding and losing their loved ones. The Citadel of Ricks has an episode focusing on its own self-contained adventures with Evil Morty’s rise to power. Often, serialized programs keep a backstory vague until they have utilized most of a character’s development. The premise has Rick collecting and experimenting with odd items for an unknown purpose, but the confirmed backstory reveals how his initial motivation was revenge.

'Rick and Morty's Recent Seasons Depict a Major Change in Rick

The events of Seasons 5 and 6 also highlight how Rick is moving in a more positive direction, through his interactions with the Smith family, than in his previous adventures. "Rickmurai Jack" focuses on Rick returning to the Smith family after being rejected by crows he has befriended in the previous episode. Rick takes Morty to the Citadel of Ricks and is called to meet President Morty, who is Evil Morty in disguise, and who also reveals more details surrounding the toxicity of Rick’s dynamic with Morty as an individual who is bred only for Rick’s benefit. As Morty confronts Rick about this revelation and the additional secrets he has kept from him, Rick gives Morty the opportunity to learn his "crybaby" backstory in the form of a montage summarizing how he has lived the past 20 years. Unfortunately, Rick and Morty have little time to discuss this as Evil Morty destroys the Citadel, leaving Rick and Morty to fend for themselves in space with no means of rescue.

“Rickmurai Jack” and the episodes surrounding it focus more on an untouched theme of Rick’s empathy. The series occasionally showed Rick helping the Smith family for his benefit, but this episode, along with the Season 6 premiere, built a new status quo for them. Morty has a better understanding of Rick, Rick realizes some of the abuse surrounding their dynamic, and the rest of the Smith family is further involved in their interdimensional shenanigans.

Unlike episodes prior, the series has Rick seemingly taking a more altruistic approach to his new adventures with the Smith family. In Season 6 alone, Rick reunites Morty, Beth, Summer, and Space Beth with the Jerry they have known for the past three seasons. He consoles Beth about her newfound romantic relationship with Space Beth, and he also helps Jerry with an issue about a fortune cookie. Rick and Morty will never be the same in the wake of elaborating further on Rick’s past, but the show seems to be taking it in a more positive direction, where an alcoholic mad scientist can slowly become a more understanding person beyond someone driven by vengeance and loss.

