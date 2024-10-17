Rick and Morty forever, 100 years! Adult Swim just got two steps closer to that promise as the Dan Harmon adult-animated comedy has been renewed for another two seasons as announced at New York Comic-Con. The news comes as the show is still fulfilling its original 70-episode order from back in 2018, meaning the two multiversal travelers are secured for new adventures through 2029. Such a decision was a no-brainer for the network, as the deranged scientist and his grandson remain Adult Swim's #1-rated program.

Created by Harmon with Justin Roiland, who was fired from the series in early 2023 amid domestic violence charges and other allegations, Rick and Morty has been an unprecedented hit for Adult Swim, following the titular pair through journeys that show them the insanity and horror of the multiverse and existentially explore who they are. The series already has two Emmys under its belt for Outstanding Animated Program and, from Seasons 3 through 6, stood as the highest-rated comedy across all of cable programming. Seven seasons in, there are still plenty of questions to answer too, and endless possibilities for new universes that the dynamic duo can travel to.

"Nobody wants a universe without Rick and Morty,” Harmon said in a statement about the renewal. "Fortunately, the list of places to go remains infinite.” Producer and showrunner Scott Marder similarly hailed the return of the series, reflecting on the moment he was called upon to take the reins of one of television's biggest animated programs. “I couldn’t be prouder to have taken this baton pass of a lifetime during Rick and Morty’s fourth season and get us to Season 10. Getting to go beyond that now is such a gift I can’t wait to give our fans. Rick and Morty – a hundred years – forever!” Both Harmon and Marder were also in attendance at NYCC to tease the future of the show with an animatic of the upcoming Season 8 alongside the series' main cast members Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, and the newly-appointed Rick and Morty Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden.

When Will We See 'Rick and Morty' Again?

There's still a bit of a wait to be had before Rick and Morty set off on another adventure. Adult Swim recently released the first season of Rick and Morty: The Anime to tide viewers over in the meantime, though it didn't fare nearly as well with critics or audiences as its flagship counterpart. The main series doesn't have an exact release date, but it's expected to debut sometime in 2025. Although it's not fully animated, the early first look from NYCC gives a brief taste of what's to come as Rick and Morty find and try to rob a cryo ship, only to accidentally fumble the plan and nearly wake the figurative babies they're taking candy from. Fans can expect an explosive return that will take the show in a new, yet still familiar direction after the emotional finale that showed the pair their greatest fears.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Rick and Morty as it comes out and for everything coming out of NYCC throughout the weekend.