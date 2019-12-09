‘Rick and Morty’ Episode Breakdown Is Here to Save You from Over-Thinkin’ It

0

The first batch of new episodes for Season 4 of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty are just about wrapped up; Episode 5 airs this coming Sunday with five more episodes to arrive in short order. But if you have questions about the latest episode, “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty”, you’re in luck! The creative team behind the scenes is here with a new video to explain why they chose to chase the dragon (trend), the meaning behind the talking cat, and more.

Co-creator Dan Harmon appears with director Anthony Chun and episode writer Jeff Loveness to take some time out of their busy schedules and break down the latest episode. I’m sure a variation of this video will end up on the ultimate Blu-ray release for this season, but it’s nice to get a little insight from the creative minds behind the hit pop culture sensation. Speaking of insight, you can also get a tease about the future of Rick and Morty, including new mini-episodes and the events of Season 5, from our interview with Summer herself, Spencer Grammer here, as part of our ongoing Saturday Mourning Cartoons series of reviews and interviews.

Check out the Rick and Morty video featuring the creative team as they break down the latest episode, “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty”:

